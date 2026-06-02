Trae Young Gets Request From AJ Dybantsa Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. They have a chance to add more young talent to their roster that also includes veteran stars like Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

AJ Dybantsa of BYU is the expected first overall selection, though there are rumors that the Wizards are listening to offers and could trade down at draft night.

Speaking on Gil’s Arena with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson, Dybantsa was asked if he’s already called Young about the possibility of giving up the No. 3 jersey if the Wizards draft him.

“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae,” Dybantsa said. “If they draft me, we’re gonna see in like 5 weeks.”

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Dybantsa has worn the number since he was in high school, while Young only started wearing No. 3 since arriving in Washington.

The Wizards acquired Young from the Atlanta Hawks back in January in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. He suited up just five times for the Wizards before getting shut down due to a couple of injuries.

Wizards Open To Trading No. 1 Pick

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the Washington Wizards are listening to offers for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The 2026 draft class is projected to be loaded with talent, so trading down isn’t a bad idea for the Wizards, especially if they could get another young prospect to their already loaded core plus a future first-round pick or even more.

Some of the teams that have been linked to the No. 1 pick are the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Outside of Trae Young and Anthony Davis, the Wizards have a young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins.

Trae Young All-In on Wizards Rebuild

In addition to the No. 1 pick, the Wizards’ offseason will also focus on Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Young has a player option for next season and could opt out to become a free agent.

Davis has a year left on his contract, but it seems like he hasn’t embraced what the Wizards are trying to do.

Both players are eligible for contract extensions this summer, though Young is reportedly interested in remaining in Washington and would like to convince A.D. to buy in, according to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“Sources on Trae Young’s side tell me that the Wizards point guard has been exceptionally vocal and adamant behind closed doors, trying to convince Davis to fully commit to the franchise,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson even called the Wizards a “dark horse” to get LeBron James this offseason due to his relationship with Davis and how good the young core of the Wizards is.