Trae Young Makes Feelings Clear After New Wizards Contract

The Washington Wizards pulled off the shocking trade for Trae Young on January 9. It was even more surprising that the Wizards didn’t need to attach any draft picks to acquire the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks.

Young was hampered by injuries last season, limiting him to just 15 games split between the Hawks and Wizards. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists in five games on his new team, shooting 59.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

The 27-year-old guard opted out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, he officially signed a new four-year, $212 million contract to stay in the capital.

Trae Young’s Message After New Deal

The Washington Wizards shared a video on social media to confirm Trae Young’s new deal to stay with the franchise. Young continues the next chapter of his career, while the Wizards enter a new era.

“Committed to the city 💯,” the Wizards tweeted.

Young reposted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and dropped his first comments about his new contract with the Wizards. He also issued a bold promise for the fans next season.

“D.C. is my New Home! Let’s do it, Ready to go! ‘Always Remember when they doubted you’ 😤💯”

“You about to get the best version of me🙏🏽,” Young tweeted.

D.C. is my New Home! Let’s do it, Ready to go! “Always Remember when they doubted you”😤💯 https://t.co/xkxz7ndRyz — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 8, 2026

Young will be at the helm of the Wizards project that also includes veterans Anthony Davis and Khris Middleton.

General manager Will Dawkins had this to say about Young returning to the Wizards:

“Trae made an immediate impact on our organization and the DMV when he arrived in January. Re-signing one of the league’s premier point guards was a top priority for us this offseason as we continue to build here in D.C.”

In addition to their veterans, the Wizards have one of the best young cores in the league, led by 2026 No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa. They also have Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley.

Trae Young’s New Contract Called Worst Overpay of Free Agency

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley ranked Trae Young’s new contract as the worst overpay of the 2026 NBA free agency. He’s set to earn around $53 million per season, with a player option for the final year.

Buckley called it a stunner, especially for a player who doesn’t play defense and shooting poorly over the past few seasons.

“His efficiency is starting to wither away. He isn’t taking as many trips to the foul line any more. His three-point percentage is trending down—34 percent or worse in three of the past four seasons—and it rarely matched his reputation as a launch-from-anywhere sharpshooter,” Buckley wrote.

The analyst added that the Wizards might regret the contract once some of the young core becomes eligible for extensions.