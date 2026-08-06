Washington Wizards Named Landing Spot for Former NBA MVP in Free Agency

The Washington Wizards have been linked to a familiar face.

In a recent article for FanSided, Lucas Johnson named the Washington Wizards as a potential landing spot for veteran guard Russell Westbrook, who is still searching for a new home in NBA free agency.

Wizards Named Potential Landing Spot for Russell Westbrook in NBA Free Agency

Westbrook previously played for Washington during the 2020-21 NBA Season and Johnson thinks that a reunion might make sense for a Wizards team that could probably use some added depth in the backcourt.

“Speaking of teams Westbrook is familiar with, enter the Washington Wizards. While it’s true that the Wizards committed long-term to Trae Young, a reunion between the former MVP and Washington makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Wizards are trying to win, and Westbrook can help in that regard,” Johnson wrote.

“Westbrook was the starting point guard the last time the Wizards made the playoffs. In the same train of thought, the last time Westbrook averaged over 20 points per game was with Washington. Obviously, Westbrook would slide in as a backup, but if Young’s health continues to give him trouble, Westbrook can step in as a starter.”

Despite the fact that he’s been in the league for nearly two decades, Westbrook remains a productive player. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per performance for the Sacramento Kings last season.

NBA Scout Advises Wizards, Other Teams Against Signing Russell Westbrook

At least one NBA scout doesn’t think that the Wizards, or any team for that matter, should sign Westbrook at this stage of his career.

“I wouldn’t touch him in a million years. You can’t rely on him in terms of what’s going to happen. Yeah, he’ll have, you know, great games. Sure. But he can’t shoot. He plays his own way. He’s not going to fit into a system. He doesn’t really defend,” the scout said.

“I mean, yeah, he’ll put up some numbers and he’ll win you some games. In terms of truly building a winning team, you don’t get him on your team.”

This story will be updated.