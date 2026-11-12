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Wizards’ Trae Young Under Fire After Reporter Shares Troubling Footage

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards have a talented roster, but if things do not get better for Trae Young on defense, this team is not going to win many games. Offensive talent can only cover so much. Washington needs its lead guard contributing to possessions at both ends of the floor.

Wizards reporter Greg Finberg put Young’s defense under scrutiny by sharing a 38-second compilation on X.

The reaction became about more than whether Young can stay in front of an opponent. The replies reflected frustration with effort, questions about coaching and doubts about how Washington plans to make its pieces fit.

Trae Young’s Defense Draws Frustrated Response

The sharpest criticism centered on a basic expectation of a lack of compete. Nobody needs Young to become an elite defender, but fans can reasonably expect attention, communication and a willingness to recover after getting beaten. Those responsibilities matter regardless of what a player provides offensively.

Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 09: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards takes a first half shot over Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 09, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Some responses mocked Young’s positioning, including suggestions that he was getting in teammates’ way rather than helping them. Others went further, calling for reduced minutes or a bench role. Those were fan proposals, not indications that Washington is considering such changes.

Underneath the ridicule was a more interesting concern about standards. If a prominent player appears disengaged, supporters will question whether accountability applies equally across the roster. That perception can become its own problem, even when a short compilation cannot establish everything happening within a defense.

Young’s supporters pushed the discussion in another direction. They argued that Washington understood his limitations and should be doing more to protect him through matchups, size and help defense. In that reading, the issue extends beyond one guard losing battles.

Wizards Face Bigger Question About Defensive Identity

That disagreement gets to the challenge for Washington. Surrounding a smaller guard with length can help, but the players still need to move together and recognize their assignments. Size alone does not make a late rotation arrive on time.

There is also a difference between designing around a weakness and excusing every mistake. Young has responsibilities within whatever coverage Washington uses. His teammates and coaches have responsibilities, too, which makes assigning every breakdown to one person an incomplete explanation.

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards reacts after being fouled while making a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of the NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A 38-second video is a starting point for that conversation, not a complete scouting report. It cannot establish season-long impact or prove what any player intended. The frustration in the replies is clear, but the solutions require more than collecting possessions.

For the Wizards, the answer has to show up during games. Young needs to give Washington something it can work with defensively, and the team needs a plan that supports him. Until those things happen together, the criticism will remain difficult to quiet. And wins will also be hard to come by for the Wizards.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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