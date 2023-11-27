Adrian Phillips Sets Tough Goal for Patriots’ Defense Amid QB Crisis

The New England Patriots need to pitch shutouts defensively because allowing just 10 points isn’t helping the team win. That’s the tough verdict from safety Adrian Phillips, who offered a blunt assessment after the Pats lost 10-7 to the New York Giants in Week 12.

It was a game where New England’s already messy quarterback situation became a crisis. Head coach Bill Belichick started Mac Jones before turning to Bailey Zappe at halftime.

The change yielded a rare offensive touchdown, but Zappe still didn’t do enough to support another strong defensive effort. Even though his unit is carrying the team, Phillips called on the defensr to do more, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald: “We gave up 10 points, and lost the game two weeks in a row. So now, we’ve gotta give up zero; whatever we can (do) to get our offense the ball back and get a chance to win. If 10 ain’t enough, then we gotta bat 1.000, and give up zero.”

#Patriots S Adrian Phillips: "We gave up 10 points, and lost the game two weeks in a row. So now, we've gotta give up zero; whatever we can (do) to get our offense the ball back and get a chance to win. If 10 ain't enough, then we gotta bat 1.000, and give up zero." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 26, 2023

Perhaps he’s being a good teammate, but it’s not a stretch to imagine Phillips is also venting at a struggling offense. The defense has done it’s job during back-to-back defeats to the Giants and Indianapolis Colts.

In the process, this season’s Patriots matched the 5-11 1993 vintage as “the first team in 30 years to lose back-to-back games despite allowing 10 or fewer points in each,” according to NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

The Patriots were the first team in 30 years to lose back-to-back games despite allowing 10 or fewer points in each. The last one to do so? The 1993 Patriots, who lost 10-9 to Seattle and 9-6 to Indy in Weeks 8 and 9. https://t.co/91RiM6f9iz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 27, 2023

Turnovers and a revolving door policy at QB have undone the best efforts of Phillips and Co.

Patriots’ Defense Still Playing Well During Difficult Season

Their offense remains a wreck, but the Patriots can at least rely on their defense to still keep games close. The group logged six sacks and forced a fumble in a losing cause at MetLife Stadium.

One of those sacks was courtesy of outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, per Sports 24/7.

Jennings is an unheralded player who has stepped up to help replace injured Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. The latter suffered a torn biceps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, but the Pats have continued to roll defensively thanks to players like Jennings and rookie Keion White.

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, White recorded the first sack of his pro career against the Giants.

Like Jennings, White was another player expected to help cover for Judon’s absence. The Patriots have been able to stay strong defensively because depth players have stepped up.

Unfortunately, it’s been a different story on offense.

QB Indecision Not Doing Patriots Any Favors

Belichick’s bizarre handling of the quarterback situation hasn’t done the Patriots, particularly the defense, any favors. The 71-year-old was content to leave the choice between Jones and Zappe until the 11th hour ahead of facing the Giants, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Even members of the supporting cast were left guessing until late. Tight end Hunter Henry told the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi players only found out who was starting at quarterback “today (pause) when we went out.”

"I think it was today (pause) when we went out." – Hunter Henry on when he found out who was the starting QB. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 26, 2023

Creating this much mystery is unnecessary from Belichick. It can only foster uncertainty and anxiety among other players who need to see stability at football’s most important position.

Results on the field didn’t reward Belichick’s indecision. Jones threw two picks and “had 3 three-and-outs in a scoreless first half,” per Howe, before Zappe threw an interception to safety Xavier McKinney.

Not having a recognized leader undermines confidence. The Patriots need their leaders to be on the field.

Phillips has spoken out, but the 31-year-old played a season-low three snaps against the Giants. He’s at 17.9% on year behind Kyle Dugger (96.9), Jabrill Peppers (94.9), Jalen Mills (30), per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Patriots defensive snaps vs. Giants: 🏈 52 total a season low (previous 57 vs. IND) 🏈 Season low for S Adrian Phillips (3), who is at 17.9% on year behind Kyle Dugger (96.9), Jabrill Peppers (94.9), Jalen Mills (30) 🏈 Niche role again for DE Josh Uche (18); now 26.8% on year pic.twitter.com/e0kXpy5hQO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 27, 2023

Belichick needs as much experience as he can put between the hashmarks to help dig him out of this mess. It should start with making a definitive decision about his quarterback and providing somebody for Henry, Phillips and a still game defense to rally around.