Patriots Names ‘Scheme Fit’ for $118 Million Quarterback

While the New England Patriots passed on former linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots could pursue his former quarterback.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler named Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a “scheme fit” for the Patriots. Tannehill has a four-year, $118 million deal with the Titans that expires in March.

“The Patriots could take a new face of the franchise with the No. 3 overall pick. But if they opt to go to the veteran route or eye Tannehill as a wily vet with some spot-start ability, this could be a nice landing spot,” Fowler wrote.

Tannehill could serve as a bridge quarterback with playoff experience if the Patriots can turn things around in 2024. He played in five playoff games with the Titans between 2019 and 2021, and Tannehill has a 39-24 mark as the starter in Tennessee.

Things didn’t work out that well this past regular season where he went 3-5 and remained on the bench after rookie Will Levis stepped up. Tannehill threw for 1,616 yards and four touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

He had a stronger 2022 campaign with 2,536 yards passing for 13 touchdowns versus six interceptions in 12 games. Overall, Tannehill has 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns, and 115 interceptions in his career.

Jerod Mayo: ‘We’re Still Evaluating’

When Mayo took the microphone as the Patriots’ new head coach, he left quarterback options on the table — albeit indirectly. Mayo emphasized “we’re still evaluating everything as far as players, as far as the schemes, as far as the coaching staff” during Wednesday’s press conference.

“But at the same time, as long as the coaches and as long as some of the leaders on your team, I’m talking the guys under contract, really believe in the miss, now it’s their job — or the mission or the vision, now it’s their job to go disseminate that amongst their peers,” Mayo told reporters.

New England didn’t find an answer at quarterback this past regular season where Mac Jones got benched after 2,120 yards passing and 10 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions in 11 games. Bailey Zappe didn’t hold much more promise amid 1,272 yards for six touchdowns versus nine interceptions in 10 game appearances.

That said, Mayo said “I think we have great leadership on this team already, and I’m really not concerned that we can’t get it done” at least in terms of the overall picture.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Addresses Draft Approach at Pick No. 3

If the Patriots draft a quarterback, it will not come down to owner Robert Kraft. He emphasized that “it will be the same input that we’ve had for the last three decades” in his tenure as owner.

“We try to hire the best people we can find and let them do their job and hold them accountable,” Kraft told reporters on Wednesday. “If you get involved and tell them what to do or try to influence them, you can’t hold them responsible and have them accountable.”

“It’ll be within the people’s discretion who are the decision makers to do it, and if we’ve hired the wrong people, then we’ll have to make a change. But we’re going to try to enjoy it as fans,” Kraft continued.

“The only area that we have really weighed in is when it comes to bringing in people that we might think are not the right character to be here and they have done things in their past. That’s the only time we’ve really weighed in,” Kraft concluded.