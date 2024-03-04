Patriots Have Reportedly Offered $15 Million Free Agent WR

The New England Patriots are keen on retaining wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for the upcoming 2024 season, according to a report by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Callahan reveals that the Patriots made an offer for a contract extension to Bourne before the commencement of the Scouting Combine last week. Although the specific terms of the offer remain undisclosed, it highlights the Patriots’ interest in keeping Bourne as a part of their wide receiver corp for the foreseeable future.

As the window for impending free agents to engage with other teams opens on March 11, Bourne is expected to weigh the Patriots’ offer against potential interest from other franchises. This strategic approach allows Bourne to assess his market value while considering the allure of remaining with the Patriots, where he has established himself as a key contributor.

An Excellent Start in New England for Bourne

Bourne’s trajectory in the 2023 season was initially promising, with the wide receiver showcasing his prowess by amassing 37 receptions for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first eight games. However, his campaign was cut short by a torn ACL suffered late in October, casting uncertainty on his future prospects in free agency. Despite this setback, the Patriots remain optimistic about Bourne’s potential impact and are reportedly pleased with his progress.

The 28-year-old receiver, who joined the Patriots in 2021 on a three-year, $15 million deal, quickly endeared himself to the team’s fan base with his dynamic playmaking abilities. In his inaugural season with New England, Bourne forged a strong connection with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, culminating in a career-best performance with 62 receptions for 877 yards and seven touchdowns across the regular season and playoffs.

Bourne Has Vocalized His Hope to Return to Foxborough

Bourne’s potential return to the Patriots comes amid significant organizational changes. Following the departure of longtime head coach Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo assumes the helm, ushering in a new era for the franchise. Despite the transition, Bourne expressed confidence in the team’s direction under Mayo’s leadership in an early February sitdown on NBC Sports Boston’s show “Quick Slants” with Tom E. Curran.

“You know seeing him there for three years, he’s always walked around the locker room with great energy, with a great attitude,” said Bourne. “I’m excited to see what he does. I think he’s going to bring great energy. I think it’s going to be a swag that hasn’t been seen before in New England,” Bourne said of the new Patriots head coach.

The speedy receiver also discussed how he felt his first few years in New England were part of a rebuild and how he’d like to be in New England to see the resurgence of the Patriots organization back into a perennial contender. He described the potential resurgence of the Patriots as “unfinished business.”

“I felt like we were in a rebuild. That’s how I felt, it was a rebuild the three years I was there,” Bourne explained. “I loved being part of that and setting the foundation, and I think it’s going to take off pretty soon. I want to be part of the take-off, in a sense. I’m excited for the new chapter and I would love to be a part of it. I definitely have unfinished business.”

Bourne has also expressed his support of former Patriots starting QB Mac Jones. He had an excellent first season with Jones at the helm, and he believes Mac could be the answer to the Patriots’ quarterback woes. “I love Mac, we got a good relationship,” he told Curran. “I think it was just more the environment for him and not gelling with the OC or the head coach. It was just tough, so hopefully he bounces back.”

Could Bourne Land With a Division Rival?

While Bourne’s future with the Patriots remains uncertain, reports suggest that division rivals, such as the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, have shown interest in acquiring the talented wideout. Bourne would fill a need for both division rivals as they’re looking to bolster their WR room. Bourne was also mentioned in several trade rumors at this past season’s NFL trade deadline, but the Patriots ultimately held on to the pass catcher.

If the Patriots and Bourne can agree, he could play a significant role in the Patriots WR room. The roster consists of Ju Ju Smith-Schuester, Tyquan Thorton, Pop Douglas, DeVante Parker, and Keyshon Boutte at WR. The Patriots will also likely add to the WRs via the 2024 NFL draft. If the Patriots cannot retain Bourne, losing him to a division rival could add an extra disappointment for Patriots fans.