Insider on Giants’ Ex-1st Rounder: He Will Never Play Another Snap in NY

After a slew of botched 1st-round draft picks on the backend of the Jerry Reese era, selections that included the likes of Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple, the New York Giants have since rallied off a handful of homerun picks.

GM Dave Gettleman has run just three drafts since taking the helm in New York, yet has an eye-popping five 1st-round selections to his name over that period. While 2020 selection Andrew Thomas has yet to take a professional snap, running back Saquon Barkley (2018), quarterback Daniel Jones (2019) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (2019) all appear to be cornerstones for the franchise moving forward.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the third 1st-rounder from Big Blue’s 2019 draft haul, cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Judge: ‘He’s Not on Our 90-Man Roster’

The troubled Miami native is currently not welcomed at Giants training camp as he sits on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List. However, from the sounds of it, head coach Joe Judge seems entirely unconcerned about Baker’s absence, a player that was slated to start opposite big-ticket free-agent James Bradberry on defense this season.

“He’s not on our 90-man roster,” Judge stated to the media in regards to Baker. “Currently, he’s on the exempt list. So I’ll let the league deal with that issue.”

ESPN Giants insider, Jordan Raanan, decided to chime in on Judge’s Bill Belichick-Esque comments regarding Baker, casting doubt on the corner’s future with the organization.

“It’s becoming clearer to me by the day that DeAndre Baker will never play another snap with the Giants,” Raanan said via Twitter.

Giants Appear Primed to Move on from Baker

Baker’s current placement on the exempt list stems from an arrest dating back to May of this year, in which he is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker has since appealed the NFL’s decision to place his on the list, based on the merits that the cornerback is being punished despite not having been formally charged with any crimes, per his attorney, Patrick G. Patel. Baker is still currently waiting on a hearing at this time.

Baker’s chances are perceived to be slim to none when it comes to winning his appeal, and ultimately the outcome from his appeal will more than likely be meaningless in terms of his future with the Giants.

The ex-1st-rounder’s chance of sticking around New York become slimmer by the day. Chances are, barring some breakthrough in his case, Big Blue and coach Judge are ready to wash their hands of Baker as the team embarks on a new era of Giants football.

The Giants have been sniffing around the cornerback market in recent days, making quiet moves such as the signing of ex-Cardinal Jarren Williams. However, don’t be surprised if a bigger named addition is on the horizon, one that would likely draw the end to Baker’s tenure in New York.