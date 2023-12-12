Giants WR Trolls NYG ‘Fan’ After Tommy DeVito Upsets Packers

The New York Giants are hot and so is undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito — who just led his third straight victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

While the majority of the fanbase appears to be loving DeVito-mania, the naysayers would still rather the Giants tank for a new quarterback prospect like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. The players on the roster want no part of that mentality though, and wide receiver Darius Slayton expressed that by trolling a supposed NYG supporter after the upset win.

“Well this tweet didn’t age well,” Slayton voiced, quoting the following post.

Well this tweet didn’t age well https://t.co/QbHmTDdIpZ — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) December 12, 2023

It read: “‘Devito takes the snap’… ‘Stands in the pocket’… ‘Looks deep down field’… ‘Throws’… ‘ITS INTERCEPTED, DARNELL SAVAGE’… ‘That’s His Fourth INT Of The Night’… ‘Packers Lead 30-3 Late In The 4th.’”

Superstar running back and face of the franchise Saquon Barkley also reposted Slayton’s response on his personal X account.

Pat McAfee Asks ‘How Come Giants Are Better’ With Tommy DeVito at QB Rather Than Daniel Jones?

The more DeVito succeeds, the more it pads Brian Daboll’s QB track record and takes away from Daniel Jones’ successful run in 2022.

It’s nothing personal, but if Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can get the job done with an undrafted rookie that nobody had on their radar, why pay a quarterback $40 million per year? To some extent, the Giants are wasting the coaching staff’s greatest strength by paying an average signal-caller like Jones — especially considering his injury history.

Pat McAfee hinted at this on his December 12 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Brian Daboll and that Giants team LOVES Tommy DeVito #PMSLive https://t.co/gfyJjcnJCI pic.twitter.com/t6ev6j9is4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

“How come the Giants are better with Tommy DeVito than they are Daniel Jones?” McAfee asked his crew of co-hosts.

Continuing: “How come everybody seems to be a little bit happier? How come the head coach, Daboll, is coming out of his shell and he’s happy in the press conferences?”

McAfee referenced the Giants HC’s epic message to DeVito on the final game-winning drive against the Packers as proof of that newfound happiness. Of course, a winning streak helps put a smile on anyone’s face.

“You don’t think this guy loves DeVito?” McAfee concluded after playing a clip from Daboll’s postgame press conference.

The rookie QB finished Week 14 completing 17 out of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown — a passer rating of 113.9 on ESPN. He also ran for 71 yards and came up just shy of a long touchdown scramble.