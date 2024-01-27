Giants Interview 5-Time Super Bowl Champ for D-Coordinator Job: Report

Another candidate for the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator position has emerged on January 27. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler announced the news.

“Giants have interviewed [Kansas City] Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly for their defensive coordinator job, per source,” Fowler informed. Adding: “Daly has been a part of five Super Bowl championships with the [New England] Patriots and Chiefs.”

Daly joins coordinator hopefuls Dennard Wilson (Baltimore Ravens DBs), Shane Bowen (former Tennessee Titans DC), Derrick Ansley (interim Los Angeles Chargers DC), Jerome Henderson (Giants DBs), Anthony Campanile (Miami Dolphins LBs) and Bobby Babich (Buffalo Bills LBs).

Campanile and Babich have received some attention for the Dolphins DC role as well, while Wilson has seen interest from the Titans.

Daly has earned Super Bowl rings in 2014 (NE), 2016 (NE), 2018 (NE), 2019 (KC) and 2022 (KC).

Giants DC Candidate Brendan Daly Has Spent 18 Seasons in NFL, 5 With Chiefs

Daly’s bio page with the Chiefs provides some background on his track record in the league. The long-time positions coach has spent the past five seasons with Kansas City as part of an 18-year NFL resume.

With the Chiefs, Daly has helped develop several draft picks including linebacker Nick Bolton, linebacker Leo Chenal, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and defensive end Mike Danna. He also furthered the development of superstar Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

In 2019, Daly helped Jones and veteran pass rusher Frank Clark achieve their first ever Pro Bowl nominations.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, “Daly spent four seasons as the defensive line coach (2015-18) for the New England Patriots,” per his bio. “In those three seasons, his defensive line was a part of a defense that was top 10 in stopping the run. He was hired in New England in 2014 as a defensive coaching assistant before being promoted to defensive line coach in 2015.”

Daly was also part of the Minnesota Vikings organization, with two stints as a defensive assistant/defensive line coach (2006-08) and defensive line coach (2012-13). The Vikings made the playoffs twice during those tenures.

In between those stints, Daly worked with current Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in St. Louis — where Spags head coached the Rams from 2009-11.

Like most coaches, Daly worked his way up through the lower levels of the sport. His first position was with Ridgewood High School in New Port Richie, Florida, in 1997. From there, he coached tight ends at Drake University and Villanova, before joining Maryland — and then Oklahoma State — as a graduate assistant. His final stops at the college level were with Illinois State (tight ends) and Villanova again (defensive line).

As a player, Daly was a tight end at Drake University.

Giants Community Reacts to Brendan Daly DC Interview

Immediately after Fowler’s report, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan followed up, noting that Daly “worked with [Giants HC Brian] Daboll for three years in New England.” He also relayed that Daly “had mostly been a DL coach before shifting to LB [in 2022].”

Big Blue Banter podcaster Dan Schneier weighed in as well. “Has learned under [Steve Spagnuolo] who [by the way] is arguably one of the best DCs still going,” he commented. “I haven’t studied Chiefs tape in depth but multiple film guys I learn from/consume/trust have said he’s disguising coverages on the back end better than all but maybe one team.”

The overall response from the Giants community on Daly appeared to be positive, and that included Empire Sports Media managing editor Anthony Rivardo.

“I like this,” Rivardo said. “Brendan Daly is a winner and a good coach with a solid reputation. Intrigued by this interview.”

The Giants could be waiting on the final head coaching hires to make their decision.