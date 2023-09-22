Injuries Prove To Much To Overcome As Giants Lose To 49ers 30-12

The Giants fell to the 49ers 30-12 in front of a packed crowd at Levi Stadium during the 49ers 2023 home opener on Thursday night. The stadium may have been energetic, but the Giants play on the field was anything but.

The Giants were without some of their most important players, namely RB Saquon Barkley and LT Andrew Thomas. This put added pressure on QB Daniel Jones who was fresh off a brilliant second half performance in Week 2 when he led the Giants to a historic come back victory against the Cardinals.

With Thomas and fellow starting offensive linemen Ben Bredeson out for the game, there was concern over who and how the Giants would protect Jones and establish a running game.

Barkleys replacements Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell were fairly ineffective throughout the game, ending with a combined 22 yards rushing. Jones finished with only 2 carries for 5 yards after running for 59 yards last week.

With the absence of a running game, San Francisco keyed on the receivers and made Jones look uncomfortable in the pocket for most of the game. He finished 22-for-32 passing with 137 yards, one interception and zero touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Brock Purdy and his cast of All-Pro weapons made Giants tacklers miss on many key plays and converted on seven of ten third down tries. The 49ers went in into halftime up 17-6.

New York’s defensive struggled all night with WR Deebo Samuel (six receptions, 129 yards) and TE George Kittle (7 for 90). Two-Time Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey added 18 carriers for 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Giants did cut the score to 20-12 with 10:00 minutes remaining in third quarter which gave fans a glimmer of hope, but that would be the last scoring they would do. San Francisco answered with a quick field goal then added a Deebo Samuel TD reception in the 4th quarter to bring the score to 30-12.

After all was said and done the 49ers controlled the ball for 39:10 minutes to just 20:50 minutes for the Giants.

Saquon Barkley Reveals his Injury is a High Ankle Sprain

There has been confusion surrounding Saquon Barkleys ankle injury for the past few days. First reports listed the injury as “an ordinary” ankle sprain that had him out for three weeks, while coach Brian Daboll hinted he may not miss any time at all.

Thursday night Amazon Prime report Taylor Rooks revealed that the injury is not in fact “ordinary” and is actually a high ankle sprain.

“His injury is in fact a high-ankle sprain. He said it’s not as severe as it could’ve been and added that not playing tonight is more of a pain tolerance issue. He did say that their next game is on a Monday night, which gives him 11 more days to recover,” Rooks said.

.@TaylorRooks confirms that it is indeed a high ankle sprain for Saquon Barkley.#TNFonPrime | #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/mSnPBV013n — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 21, 2023

Giants Offensive Line Struggles in Loss

Over the past few years the Giants have tried to improve the offensive line through the draft and free agency. LT Andrew Thomas is considered a rising star and 2023 draft pick C John Michael Schmitz seems like a solid player thus far.

Thomas and G Ben Bredeson were both unavailable during the week 3 match up with the 49ers and the offensive line had a very rough evening.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo, the Giants received the third-worst pass-blocking grade of any team since 2020.

Last night's Giants pass-blocking grade is the third-worst we've seen since 2020. Daniel Jones pressured on half of his dropbacks and average time to pressure was 2.2 seconds, faster than Week 1 vs. Dallas https://t.co/dPoo1jWxDX — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 22, 2023

The team is trying to make some efforts to bring in support, including holding a workout with former Giants guard Justin Pugh this week.

The timeline for Thomas and Bredeson remains unclear, but there has to be cause for major concern in the Giants locker room.