Giants Standout WR Carted Off Field, Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The training camp of horrors continues for the New York Giants and it, of course, pertains to the injury front.

Midway through Wednesday’s practice, the Giants carted wide receiver Collin Johnson off the practice field after suffering an apparent right leg injury.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan noted that Johnson’s injury was deemed serious just by the looks of teammates surrounding the injured player.

WR Collin Johnson is down getting his right leg checked. Reaction from teammates indicates it’s serious. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 24, 2022

It was revealed by the Giants that Johnson suffered a torn ACL.

Johnson posted 10 receptions for 123 yards in the team’s first two preseason games. He was receiving first-team reps in practice and had a shot to make the 53-man roster.

Head coach Brian Daboll was impressed with Johnson’s efforts throughout the summer.

“The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll told reporters on Monday, via Giants Wire. “Everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”

The 2020 fifth-round pick Johnson joined the Giants last September as a waiver claim after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2021, he nabbed 11 catches for 105 yards in 12 games.

Johnson is among the many Giants who have been hit with injuries over the course of the summer.

Players ruled out for Sunday: • RB Matt Breida

• RB Gary Brightwell

• WR Kadarius Toney

• WR Darius Slayton

• TE Ricky Seals-Jones

• TE Andre Miller

• OL Jon Feliciano

• OL Ben Bredeson

• OL Josh Ezeudu

• OL Shane Lemieux

• OL Jamil Douglas

• OL Garrett McGhin — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2022

• DL Leonard Williams

• LB Elerson Smith

• LB Jihad Ward

• CB Cor’Dale Flott

• CB Rodarius Williams

• S Dane Belton Not good when you have to thread the injury tweets. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2022

Competition at WR Continues

Before the Johnson injury, there was encouraging Wednesday news from the wide receiver unit when the Giants announced that Sterling Sheperd was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Shepard finally returned to practice after rehabbing from a Week 15 torn ACL last season.

“We’ll ramp him up,” Daboll when asked about Shepard’s potential workload. “He’s done a good job in his rehab, it will be good to have him out there.”

The 29-year-old receiver was glad to be back with his team.

“Felt great, man. It’s a blessing to be out there with my guys. Got to take every day and cherish them,” Shepard said on Wednesday.

"Felt great, man. It's a blessing to be out there with my guys." Sterling Shepard on his return to practice: pic.twitter.com/uXhduQ0PJu — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 24, 2022

When everyone’s healthy, the Giants have depth at the wide receiving position.

The Giants have a blend of receiving veterans and young players in Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Darius Slayton, C.J. Board and Alex Bachman.

More Injury Uncertainty at WR Position?

Bachman had himself a night against the Bengals, recording 11 catches for 122 yards, and two touchdowns, including the game-winning grab with less than a minute remaining.

Unfortunately, Bachman was also injured during Wednesday’s practice. He was seen limping and grabbing the back of his right foot.

Alex Bachman limping after going down during 1 on 1s vs CBS. Grabbing at back of his foot. Just had a big game vs Bengals. #Giants Toney and Shepard did not participate in that. David Sills continuing to cook #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2022

Toney was also seen running gingerly.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that Toney was “trying to practice but his right leg/hamstring just doesn’t seem to want to cooperate.” He added that Toney’s “still on the field attempting to play through it.”

Kadarius Toney trying to practice but his right leg/hamstring (?) just doesn’t seem to want to cooperate. He’s still on the field attempting to play through it. #giants pic.twitter.com/wAtaydOvt2 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 24, 2022

Toney hasn’t appeared in the Giants’ two preseason games. He’s missed practice due to leg issues but did participate in Wednesday’s practice.

The second-year wide receiver looks far from 100% percent.

He has 18 days before the team’s season opener against the Tennesse Titans on Sept. 11.