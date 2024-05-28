NFL Columnist’s Bold Prediction Instructs Giants Fans to ‘Cover Your Eyes’

The New York Giants must find a way to change the narrative in 2024 because heading into mandatory minicamp in June, both betting odds and public opinion support their division rivals.

A recent “bold prediction” from NFL Network columnist Judy Battista supported that trend on May 28.

“Cover your eyes, Giants fans, because [Saquon] Barkley is going to have a throwback season running behind the best offensive line he’s ever had and playing in an offense with enough weapons that opposing defenses won’t only have to worry about shutting him down,” the long-time NFL journalist voiced after predicting that Barkley would come just short of 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2024.

Unfortunately, Battista’s projection didn’t end there. She also predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would make it back to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus.

“Given how aggressively Howie Roseman upgraded the team this offseason, it should be enough to take some of the load off Jalen Hurts and get the Eagles back to the Super Bowl,” the media member explained.

That combined outcome might be the worst-case scenario for Giants fans this season.

Giants Tied for 3rd in NFC East Betting Odds With Washington Commanders

The oddsmakers do not believe in head coach Brian Daboll’s Giants as of May 28. Checking in on the current betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, only four NFL franchises were given a smaller chance of making the playoffs this season.

Those teams were the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. Which puts Big Blue bottom five in the NFL and bottom two in the NFC conference by public opinion.

Their odds of winning the NFC East are also tied for third with the Washington Commanders at +1000 — despite Washington being given slightly better playoff odds.

Having said that, both are longshots behind the aforementioned Eagles (+115) and the reigning division champion Dallas Cowboys (+130).

The Giants over/under win total is currently set at 6.5 wins.

Can Giants Shock the NFL as They Did in 2022?

Two years ago, no one expected the Giants to make the playoffs during year one of Daboll’s tenure. The current odds and expectations are reminiscent of that 2022 spring.

And yet, there Big Blue was in the divisional round of the playoffs after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings. The same can happen in 2024, but it will require a few factors to go the Giants’ way.

First off, this NYG defense must be top 10 in the NFL. Beginning with a defensive line that flaunts two-time Pro Bowlers Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

A lot will also be riding on the development of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and cornerback Deonte Banks as the pass rushers and the secondary attempt to work hand in hand.

This core — coupled with key veterans like linebacker Bobby Okereke and potential impact youngsters Tyler Nubin (safety) and Dru Phillips (defensive back) — must elevate this unit and create turnovers. One more veteran addition at a position like safety or cornerback could really push this unit over the top.

Secondly, Daniel Jones must regain his confidence.

With injuries and lapses in pass protection on the offensive line last year, Jones looked shell shocked early in the season. These issues not only led to a sharp decline in his play, but also caused a neck injury that kept the signal-caller off the field prior to his torn ACL.

The third factor, outside of health, will be the playmakers. The Giants chose to let Barkley walk.

In turn, they drafted Malik Nabers and brought in potential role players on offense like Devin Singletary, Allen Robinson and Isaiah McKenzie. This regime needs Nabers to become an immediate star. They also need Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt to improve.

If all that occurs, there’s reason to believe the Giants can make the playoffs. After all, they did exactly that with less talent in 2022.