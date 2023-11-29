Giants Coach Named Fit for Panthers After ‘Widely Praised’ Work

The Carolina Panthers might revisit a conversation with an assistant for the New York Giants after firing head coach Frank Reich. Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was “interviewed by the Panthers last year” and could still be in the mix for the NFC South franchise after some “widely praised” work with quarterback Daniel Jones in 2022, according to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports.

Edwards admitted, “some of the shine has been removed this season as a result of New York’s offensive struggles.” Even so, Kafka is still only 36 and has recently earned more plaudits for helping undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito win after Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9.

A second interview with the Panthers could happen after owner David Tepper confirmed on Monday, November 27 he’d fired Reich, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Panthers owner David Tepper announced he fired head coach Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/LzLim1MNpL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2023

Kafka hasn’t built on the promise he showed as a first-year play-caller last season, but circumstances have conspired against him. Not only has Jones dealt with injuries, but backup QB Tyrod Taylor also landed on injured reserve, along with Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

Add in a raft of injuries and poor performances along the offensive line, and Kafka has hardly had what he’s needed to make his offense work. Yet, there have been a few positives amid all the chaos, including DeVito’s recent displays and more creative use of two playmakers.

Mike Kafka’s Finding Positives During Tough Season

He hasn’t had a lot to work with, but Kafka is still making the best of what he has. Notably by helping DeVito to a three-touchdown performance during Week 11’s 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders.

DeVito was making just the second full start of his pro career, but he didn’t look out of place. The 25-year-old turned Kafka’s clever concepts into a series of impressive throws, with the best detailed by Next Gen Stats.

A look at Tommy DeVito's most improbable completions from his first career win over the Commanders in Week 11 🎯@Giants | #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/xC5zU7hUOB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 21, 2023

DeVito followed these up with a touchdown pass during the 10-7 win over the New England Patriots, but he’s not the only player thriving on Kafka’s watch.

The coordinator’s also deploying running back Saquon Barkley in more creative ways. Barkley is becoming a feature in the passing game, while rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt enjoyed a breakout game against the Patriots.

Kafka is proving he can design ways to beat the schemes of experienced defensive minds like Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera and Pats’ boss Bill Belichick. These small victories hint at what Kafka might be able to produce with superior talent at his disposal.

The Panthers could gamble on that possibility if they believe Kafka can develop quarterback Bryce Young. Or perhaps Kafka and Jones could try and replicate 2022’s magic in Carolina.

Mike Kafka, Daniel Jones in Carolina Not Far-Fetched

Jones joining Kafka with the Panthers isn’t a far-fetched scenario. The passer played his collegiate football at Duke, so he knows the Carolinas well.

There’s also the question of how secure Jones is with the Giants. Granted, he’s on a $160-million contract, but issues with ball security and durability remain.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen hardly sounded convincing when discussing Jones’ chances of starting in 2024. If Jones did move on, he could follow Kafka after producing career-highs in passing and rushing yards last season.

Some Giants fans might even welcome Kafka and Jones upping sticks for pastures new. Yet it’s more likely the Panthers ask their next coach to focus on developing Young.

He’s struggled mightily as a rookie under Reich, but Kafka has DeVito out-performing the player selected first overall in the 2023 NFL draft, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

TDs this season… • Bryce Young: 9 (ten games) • Tommy DeVito: 8 (five games) This is now how it's supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/3d8MgAYCuR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2023

Kafka boasts the kind of CV the Panthers should want from their next head coach, and the Giants could let him walk. Head coach Brian Daboll built his own reputation on offense and there were even rumors he’d taken play-calling duties away from Kafka earlier this season.

Daboll may prefer to work alongside somebody he’s more familiar with next year.