Giants ‘Likely’ to Sign QB Ahead of Week 9: Report

It’s unclear whether or not the New York Giants will sell off any more players ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, but they are expected to sign another QB.

“With Daniel Jones set to return for Giants, [the] team [is] still likely to add a quarterback to the practice squad this week, per source,” reported ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on October 31.

The added reasoning from Fowler was that “backup Tyrod Taylor is dealing with a rib injury.”

Earlier in the day on October 31, New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy hinted at a Giants QB signing as well. “Are [the] Giants going to sign a vet QB today?” The NYG journalist asked aloud on X. “Put trades aside. That might be today’s big move.”

“I don’t see how they can go into Sunday with only injury-prone Daniel Jones & untrusted Tommy DeVito?” Dunleavy reasoned. “DeVito is out of practice squad elevations, too, so [he] would need to be added to roster.”

Matt Barkley Is Still Most Probable QB Candidate for Giants, Brian Daboll

If the Giants sign a QB ahead of Week 9, the most probable candidate is still veteran backup Matt Barkley.

Big Blue worked out Barkley on October 16, so he’s obviously on their quarterback shortlist should they need someone in a hurry.

The former fourth-round selection in 2013 has a wealth of backup experience in the league, but there’s no telling if he’s ready to jump back into the ring. Barkley last appeared in a game in 2020 for the Buffalo Bills.

That’s where he spent some time with Giants head coach Brian Daboll. He’s bounced around practice squads since then, ending up back with Buffalo from March of 2022 through September of 2023.

The Giants also worked out Ian Book on October 16. The 25-year-old QB is a failed fourth-round prospect of the New Orleans Saints that made a name for himself at Notre Dame.

He has appeared in one regular season NFL game, throwing for 60% completions and a passer rating of 40.6. Book has five career first downs, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Giants CB Adoree Jackson ‘Unlikely’ to Be Traded

The Giants could still make a couple of trades before the 4 p.m. EST deadline, but veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson probably won’t be one of them according to ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan.

“Contracts can’t be reworked anymore after 4 pm on Monday,” Raanan informed. “That makes any veteran with a significant salary unlikely to be traded.”

“Giants CB Adoree Jackson falls into that category,” he noted. “[Jackson’s] due over $6 million for the rest of this season and has been banged up recently. It’s unlikely he would be able to be moved at this point, per league sources.”

Running back Saquon Barkley is in a similar boat as Jackson.

“Inquiries have still arisen on Giants RB Saquon Barkley,” CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reported on October 30, “but said teams are being told he ‘isn’t going anywhere.’ Barkley is not only a core piece, but the clear face of the franchise.”

Leonard Williams was the big trade chip for the G-Men, but any future moves are probably going to be on a much smaller scale. General manager Joe Schoen could also call it a day after just one trade in 2023.

Giants Sign CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver to Practice Squad

In other news, the Giants signed cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver to the practice squad on October 30. This transaction was reported on by NFL insider Aaron Wilson and Giants Wire.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Thomas-Oliver in 2020. He was a seventh-round selection out of Florida International.

Since then, he’s appeared in 25 games for the Panthers over three seasons, logging 17 total tackles and not much else.

Thomas-Oliver mostly played on special teams during his stretch with Carolina, and the Giants could use him in that regard. He does not field returns, but does appear to factor in on most ST units as a blocker or tackler.