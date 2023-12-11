Giants GM Joe Schoen Gets Unexpected Shout-out After Kadarius Toney Blunder

It was an off day for the New York Giants on Sunday, December 10, but that didn’t stop general manager Joe Schoen from earning some praise.

For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a football game because of a crucial mistake made by former NYG wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who lined up offsides on the go-ahead touchdown versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, negating the score.

After the loss was official, a Bills “stats & breakdowns” fan account named “YardsPerPass” went viral for shouting out Schoen.

Joe Schoen traded Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs for a 3rd and 6th round pick Once a Bill always a Bill — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) December 11, 2023

“Joe Schoen traded Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs for a 3rd and 6th round pick,” the user wrote, adding: “Once a Bill always a Bill.”

The post has over 23,000 views and 400-plus likes, but this was just the tip of the iceberg as Toney was eviscerated on social media once again.

Giants Fans Rally Around Joe Schoen’s Trade of Kadarius Toney After Chiefs Lose to Bills

The only fanbase happier than the Bills on Sunday night might have been the Giants.

Schoen, Daboll, & Giants fans watching Toney lose the game cause he's a dummy. pic.twitter.com/yX8ZMFWW0u — 🥀 (@BillieEmani) December 11, 2023

“schoen’s best trade might’ve been toney Fr Fr,” one NYG supporter said.

Another posted: “Joe Schoen fleeced those damn Chiefs getting ANYTHING for buma** Kadarius Toney 😹🫵🏾.”

“Yet again, god bless Joe Schoen for shipping Toney away,” a third praised, and a fourth asked, “how could aaaaaaanyone still be on Joe Schoen for trading Kadarius Toney?”

A Buffalo fan also expressed that “I just want to thank Joe Schoen for trading Toney to Kansas City so he would be offsides on the biggest play of the year for the Bills.”

Around the NFL, television pundits and media members were getting on Toney too. “The Chiefs have only themselves to blame for trusting Kadarius Toney in a big spot,” noted SNY’s Connor Hughes.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd also stated that “there’s a reason the Giants got rid of [Toney]” on Monday morning, while ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan joked that “you know I like toes, but I don’t like that toe” — referencing Toney’s foot being offside.

Finally, one hilarious post went viral for trolling the KC wideout. “i believe i was behind kadarius toney this morning,” the caption read with a photo of a car stopped in the middle of an intersection at a red light.

i believe i was behind kadarius toney this morning pic.twitter.com/86cCWlEwLE — 🆎 (@theABinKC) December 11, 2023

Needless to say, it was another tough day on social media for the former first-round talent who’s had several since leaving New York. Toney bickered with Giants fans after dropping a few key passes Week 1, and he hasn’t had much to hang his hat on since.

He’ll try his best to regroup in Week 15 after another embarrassing blunder.

Recapping Kadarius Toney’s Offsides Penalty in Chiefs vs. Bills

In case you missed the Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Bills, Toney’s offside penalty came at the worst moment imaginable. Not only did KC take the lead on a ridiculous highlight-reel catch and lateral by Travis Kelce, but Toney was the recipient who trotted into the end zone untouched.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it was not to be as Toney lined up well offsides and never bothered to ask the referee if he was on. A couple plays later, Kansas City turned the ball over on downs and the game was over.

The all-22 angle of Toney's offsides makes it look even worse. pic.twitter.com/HoxK5pQQHn — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 11, 2023

While Chiefs leaders Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid criticized the call after the game, it was later proven correct.

“It’s pretty simple,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer voiced honestly on December 11. “In this particular circumstance, Kadarius Toney deserves the heat, not the officials. Especially considering his track record.”