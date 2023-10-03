Giants’ Brian Daboll Addresses Viral Sideline Incident With Daniel Jones

The New York Giants got absolutely walloped by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football and head coach Brian Daboll appeared to take his frustration out on his quarterback during footage caught by the ESPN broadcast.

After Daniel Jones threw a pick six inside the opposing red zone, Daboll let loose on the signal-caller as he walked over to the sidelines.

Leaving this here pic.twitter.com/VDID4MGYwQ — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 3, 2023

Later, the head coach was seen again on ESPN, and this time he tossed the tablet angrily after showing Jones something from the previous play. In both clips, the quarterback appeared to remain silent while taking the brunt of Daboll’s disgust.

Daboll is done pic.twitter.com/9e6EXXN5u1 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 3, 2023

After the game was over and Daboll had cooled off a bit, the Giants HC detailed the conversation between him and Jones. “I was trying to show him, kind of see what he thought, and then kind of tell him what I saw,” Daboll stated.

During a follow-up question, the head coach added, “obviously, not throw an interception,” when asked what he wanted Jones to do on that play.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Shoulders Blame Despite Seahawks Racking Up 11 Sacks in Week 4

As for Jones, the classy QB made no excuses after the loss despite having several options to choose from — like the abysmal 11-sack performance by his makeshift offensive line.

“Obviously, I didn’t play well enough,” Jones said after the game. “It was unacceptable, and I let the team down. I’ve gotta fix it, I’ve gotta work hard to get it right, and I’m gonna do that.”

"Obviously, I didn't play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down." – Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/1LwkfBkrp2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023

On the pick six that was the cause of Daboll’s criticism, Jones voiced: “Just felt like the coverage was soft — trying to find someone in a zone. Yeah, obviously, terrible decision and awful mistake. So, I can’t afford to do that.”

With left tackle Andrew Thomas out to start the game and center John Michael Schmitz picking up an injury early on, the Giants offensive line was getting teed off on all night long. Nine different Seahawks finished with at least one sack or tackle for a loss in this outing, and Seattle forced 21 total sacks and TFLs in the game combined.

Not only that, but most times it felt like the rush was getting to Jones in under three or four seconds. The end result was a three-point performance by Big Blue — who is now “averaging 5 points per game against all opponents not named the Arizona Cardinals,” according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

Giants Ripped for ‘Pathetic Product’ & ‘Complete Embarrassment’ vs. Seahawks

After the loss, social media sounded off on the G-Men with takes from media professionals and fans.

“Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have put a pathetic product on the field this season,” wrote New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan chimed in with his opinion too, commenting: “Just a complete embarrassment for the Giants. Sloppy, dysfunctional showing coming off an extended break. With road games at Miami and Buffalo on deck, this season could get an even uglier in a hurry.”

As you might expect, fans were livid all across X (formerly Twitter).

“Schoen and Daboll need to feel the heat,” one fan voiced after the loss. “They built this mess. It’s inexcusable to be this bad. They’re the worst team in the league.”

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy did offer a response on the thought of moving on from the Schoen-Daboll regime so soon. “It’s a total disaster,” he admitted. “But [the] Giants can’t keep changing coaches after 2 seasons.”

Daboll acknowledged that “I’d be upset too if I was a fan” during his postgame presser.

As for Jones, the NYG quarterback took a ton of heat for his performance. “Giants OL is dogs*** but the 11 sack number is going to hide that 5 of them came after Daniel Jones threw the game away and the 1st 3 (can argue 2 but DJ fumbled the 3rd) were Daniel Jones fault,” a Giants podcaster wrote. “I really think this is DJ’s worst game as a pro.”

Another supporter proclaimed: “As a giants fan the worst thing to happen was them winning like 9 games last year & having everyone fool themselves into thinking that there was more ‘untapped potential’ in Daniel Jones and the roster.”

Finally, The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov defended Jones a bit in saying: “It’s easy to blame Daniel Jones, and the contract is low-hanging fruit. But there are way more problems with this Giants team than just the quarterback. The offensive line is pathetic; oh, and let’s take away Saquon Barkley too. The tackling on defense has been problematic at times. By the way, the special teams are an abomination. This team has many problems right now.”

Jones is now 1-12 in his 13 prime time starts according to Hughes.