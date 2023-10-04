Former NYG All-Pro Sends Brutally Honest Message to Struggling Giants

After totally flopping against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, it felt like a proud New York Giants organization had suddenly become the laughingstock of the league.

Players like San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead actually ripped quarterback Daniel Jones and Big Blue publicly after the game, and fans and analysts certainly piled on over the next 24 hours.

One ex-NYG starter did have some advice for the struggling G-Men, however, former All-Pro linebacker Carl Banks — who now serves as the color commentator for the Giants official radio broadcasts with WFAN and Sirius NFL Radio.

“Nobody is gonna feel sorry for you,” Banks voiced at the team candidly on October 4. “Take it personal. SAY LESS. DO MORE!”

49ers’ Arik Armstead Rubs Salt in the Wounds After Back-to-Back Giants’ Losses

We mentioned Armstead’s viral jab in the open, but in case you missed it, here’s what the Niners pass rusher had to say after the Monday night debacle.

“Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you,” he wrote on X. “Why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving ? 😂😂😂😂.”

The “career day” comment was referencing the Seahawks’ 11 sacks in Week 4. As you’d expect, Giants supporters were notably upset about this post while rival fans followed Armstead’s lead with pleasure.

“Opposing players never tweeting this out about Jalen Hurts, Giants fans,” one Philadelphia Eagles backer replied. “Hate to break it to you.”

A few Big Blue supporters also noted how “infuriating” this trend is. One said: “Active NFL players just openly s***ing on Daniel Jones to the public left and right. That’s infuriating as a Giants fan to see your QB be so bad he is openly mocked. Players just don’t do that. Embarrassing is an understatement.”

And another compared this situation to what occurred Sunday night with the cross-town rival New York Jets. “Damn. At least Zach Wilson was getting support from the opposition,” they reacted.

The Giants are in a dark and lonely spot as a franchise right now, but the good thing about football is that there are 53-plus players (including practice squad) and coaches working towards one goal together. If they can lean on one another and block out the noise, as Banks suggested, they might be able to shock the world and pull off an upset over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

If the alternative occurs in Miami and things continue to spiral, this team better get used to remarks like Armstead’s. The only way to alter this narrative is to change is yourself on the field, and the Giants must do that before the season is lost.

Giants Offensive Line Banged Up Heading Into Week 5

There’s very little good news for Jones and the Giants right now, and the initial Week 5 injury update from ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan gave little reason for optimism.

“‘Leaning towards no’ on [left tackle] Andrew Thomas being able to play this week, per Brian Daboll,” Raanan relayed on October 4. “This is not good for the embattled Giants O-line. [Center] John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and [guard] Shane Lemieux (groin) also will not practice Wednesday.”

Without Thomas and Schmitz, it was open season on Jones in Week 4 and the quarterback did not handle the pressure well. The latter was injured during the failed “tush push” attempt on fourth and short, according to Daboll, and Thomas has not played since Week 1.

If the Giants are down blockers again versus the Dolphins, it’ll be on Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to figure out some sort of workaround as a gameplan — and then on Jones and his teammates to execute it.