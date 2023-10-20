Giants ‘Mutually Parting Ways’ With 11-Year NFL Veteran: Report

No, the New York Giants’ potential 2023 sell-off has not yet begun, but a long-time NFL veteran will be leaving the organization as wide receiver Cole Beasley is on his way out the door.

“The Giants and WR Cole Beasley are mutually parting ways today, sources say,” reported NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on October 20. “Beasley asked for his release off the practice squad and it was granted.”

The 11-year pro had success with Giants head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo, but the trajectory of the season has ended Beasley’s time with Big Blue before it ever got started.

“Veteran WRs *on* the active roster aren’t playing so [it] was hard to see a path to playing time for Beasley,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan commented. “Could sense he wasn’t thrilled by how things were going, and obviously he didn’t see things improving here.”

We’ll see if this veteran departure starts a trend, or if the Giants can nip a mass exodus in the bud with a win over the division rival Washington Commanders.

Giants WRs Jalin Hyatt & Wan’Dale Robinson Stepping Into Heightened Role

As Duggan mentioned, Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have moved away from active veteran wideouts like Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell.

“We really went with the two young guys, with [Jalin] Hyatt and Wan’Dale [Robinson], and then [Darius] Slayton,” Daboll told reporters after Week 6, confirming the newfound emphasis on the youth.

Daboll did add that Isaiah Hodgins “mixed in” as the WR4 against the Buffalo Bills.

On the season, Slayton and Hodgins are still the snap leaders according to Pro Football Focus, although the youngsters gained on Hodgins last week. The latter only received 18 snaps in Week 6, while Hyatt was given 56 and Robinson 46.

“They’re young, so you’ve got to play them to develop them,” Daboll explained on October 16.

“I’d say that Hyatt made a heck of a catch in the fourth quarter on that in-cut,” the Giants HC went on. “Held onto the ball, did a nice job on the scramble. Tyrod [Taylor] made a heck of a throw.”

Continuing: “Again, the more reps they have, the more experience they’ll get, the more developed they’ll get. Wan’Dale is obviously still working his way back, but two obviously young, young players in this league. In that position, you’ve got to play some to gain experience and to gain development.”

It would not be shocking if the Giants traded off a couple of depth pieces at wide receiver, like Shepard or Campbell. Both are free agents in 2024 and neither seems to have much of a role in this offense.

Giants Wire Suggests WR Darius Slayton Could Be Traded

As mentioned, Shepard and Campbell could certainly be dealt ahead of the deadline, but how much would they fetch in a trade? After all, neither has been very productive in 2023.

USA Today’s Giants Wire suggested Slayton as a bigger WR name that could potentially net a larger return if NYG starts selling.

“Darius Slayton was signed to a two-year, $12 million deal this past offseason but he’s only worth it if the passing game is percolating along,” writer John Fennelly reasoned. “That hasn’t happened.”

Fennelly referenced that the Giants are “leaning towards” Hyatt and Robinson as the new focal point of the offense, concluding that “Slayton can be had by a team looking for a veteran pair of hands down the stretch.”

The difference between Slayton and Beasley — or even Shepard or Campbell — is that the former fifth-round WR has seemed like a part of Big Blue’s plans.

He has 30 targets and 236 receiving yards on the year. Both stats are only second to star tight end Darren Waller.