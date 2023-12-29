Ex-Giants 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Returning to ‘Officially Retire’ With Team

Former New York Giants defensive back and two-time Super Bowl champion Corey Webster is calling it a career, “officially.”

Although the 2005 second-round selection and nine-year NFL pro has not suited up in a game since 2013, NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton reported that Webster will be back at the facility this morning [on December 29] to officially retire as a member of the team.”

Two-time #NYGiants Super Bowl champion Corey Webster will be back at the facility this morning to officially retire as a member of the team.

He last played in 2013 + all 131 games of his career, including playoffs, were with Big Blue. @IAMCweb was a real one in that locker room. pic.twitter.com/E1qyQDvNB7 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 29, 2023

“All 131 games of his career, including playoffs, were with Big Blue,” Stapleton noted, adding: “@IAMCweb [Webster] was a real one in that locker room.” He will retire officially at 41 years of age.

Later, Giants digital media coordinator and team writer Matt Citak relayed the following on X: “Corey Webster on retiring as a Giant: ‘It’s a long time overdue.’ Webster thanked the Giants organization for giving him an opportunity to play in the NFL. ‘I never wanted to play for anyone else.’”

The Giants X account also bid him farewell.

Corey Webster officially retires as a Giant 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ry1D2KHLPC — New York Giants (@Giants) December 29, 2023

Corey Webster Was Ball Hawk With Giants, Registering 22 Interceptions Over 9 Seasons

Besides his leadership and his championship resume, Webster was a ball hawk with the Giants. The DB had 22 interceptions for Big Blue over nine seasons (including playoffs), which is an average of greater than two interceptions per year.

To go along with that impressive statistic, Webster also forced eight fumbles on his career and recovered another four with one touchdown. Plus, he registered 106 pass defenses in his days as a Giant — with a ridiculous career-high of 25 in 2008 (including playoffs).

Webster even achieved two sacks and over 400 total tackles combined in 93 regular season starts (121 appearances) and another 10 postseason starts. He played on defense, predominantly, with two punt returns and five career snaps on special teams.

Webster’s 121 regular season appearances with the Giants ranks tied for 44th all-time in NYG franchise history. His 20 regular season interceptions are tied for 10th.

Since 1999 (when the stat was first calculated), Webster is also the Giants record holder for most regular season pass defenses (97). The next closest players are Will Allen with 69 and Janoris Jenkins with 56.

Giants greats like NFL Hall of Famer Emlen Tunnell (74 INTs), five-time All-Pro Jimmy Patton (52 INTs) and two-time Pro Bowler Spider Lockhart (41 INTs) currently lead the way in the franchise interception rankings. Pass defenses were not recorded when these G-Men of years past donned the helmet.

Giants Starters Deonte Banks & Dexter Lawrence Return to Practice in Thursday’s Week 17 Injury Update

The Giants had positive news on Thursday, December 28, as several starters and role players returned to practice in a “limited” fashion. To be clear, this does not guarantee that these athletes will suit up for Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, but it does put them on track to do so.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (back), tight end Lawrence Cager (groin) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) all went from a DNP (did not participate) tag to LP (limited participant) on December 28.

Similarly, several players improved from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday.

They were running back Saquon Barkley (elbow), guard Ben Bredeson (quad), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (quad), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and tight end Darren Waller (knee).

On the other hand — offensive lineman Justin Pugh (elbow) and punter Jamie Gillan (left groin/left knee) were limited on Wednesday and remained limited on Thursday.

While the Giants injury list is long in Week 17, the Rams report is short as can be. Only guard Joe Noteboom (foot) and cornerback Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) have been named at this time. The latter has not practiced all week, while Noteboom’s status improved to a limited participant on Thursday.

We’ll see what updates head coach Brian Daboll has on the Giants side on Friday.