Giants’ Brian Daboll Offers 1 Word for Tommy DeVito’s Top Feat vs. Commanders

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led the New York Giants to a Week 11 victory over the Washington Commanders by a score of 31-19.

After the game, an NYG media member asked head coach Brian Daboll which was more impressive about DeVito’s performance, throwing three touchdown passes or not allowing a turnover despite all the sacks.

Daboll’s answer? “Winning.”

Say what you want about the Giants HC, but he’s consistent. Whether Big Blue is blown out or victorious, his media reaction is generally the same — learn from the outing and get better.

Those were his thoughts for DeVito after his first career NFL win as well. “He’s improving,” Daboll acknowledged about the rookie QB. “Did a lot of good things, did some stuff we’ll correct. Gave us a chance.”

The head coach also credited his offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, who he felt “called a good game” that freed up “some wide-open guys.”

Giants QB Tommy DeVito Explodes for 246 Passing Yards & 3 Touchdowns

Aside from holding the ball a little too long on a few of the sacks, DeVito was phenomenal in Washington. The Jersey kid threw for 246 passing yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 137.7 according to ESPN.

He also completed 18-of-26 attempts with one rush for seven yards.

“It means a lot,” DeVito voiced about his first career win. “I think it means a lot, just for this team. Not the season we wanted thus far, but just to come back in week after week and just keep continuing to work and study and practice hard… just to have that feeling in this game and get the result that we wanted in this game, it means a lot.”

The rookie attributed his Week 11 success to being “more comfortable” after a few weeks of reps.

If you missed the game, the Giants offense specialized in big plays against the Commanders.

Running back Saquon Barkley broke out a 36-yard run, while also catching a 24-yard touchdown pass. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger both had key receptions of 20-plus yards. And, of course, wide receiver Darius Slayton was able to break loose for a 40-yard touchdown.

As Barkley admitted on the NFL on FOX broadcast, this victory was “ugly” at times, but the G-Men found a way to get it done by winning the turnover battle and finding these highlight-reel moments.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Was Just as Blunt About Team ‘Morale’ as He Was About Tommy DeVito

If you’re reading these comments from Daboll and thinking, why not show some excitement for your rookie quarterback? The head coach was just as blunt about the Giants’ “morale” after a victory like this.

“Winning’s good, losing is not,” Daboll stated — although he did offer a slight smirk after the response.

“They’ve been putting in a lot of hard work — the coaches have, the players have,” the Giants HC did add later in the presser. “We just put it together the right way today and we’ll try and build off it.”

As for the locker room, DeVito spoke for his teammates, stating: “We’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to celebrate it, but we know what it takes, we have what it takes. So, Monday we’re just going to [go] back to the drawing board and then move on to next week.”

DeVito should get his third NFL start at home versus a New England Patriots team that is notoriously tough on rookie quarterbacks.