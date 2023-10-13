Giants Rule Out Daniel Jones, 4 Others Ahead of Bills Matchup

The New York Giants’ Week 6 injury news was not any prettier than last week or the week before. In fact, some might argue that it’s worse after head coach Brian Daboll ruled out starting quarterback Daniel Jones and four others on Friday, October 13.

ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed the update on X, stating: “Daniel Jones (neck) is OUT Sunday night vs [Buffalo] Bills, per Brian Daboll. Also ruled out by Brian Daboll for Sunday vs. Bills: LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Matt Peart (shoulder), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle).”

To make matters worse, New York Post NYG beat reporter Ryan Dunleavy also noted that starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) is “in doubt” — per Daboll. “Didn’t see Neal at practice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan followed up on Friday afternoon.

Duggan added that “the Giants don’t have a healthy natural [offensive] tackle on their active roster.” Continuing: “The only true tackle [inside the organization] is Yodny Cajuste, who signed to the practice squad this week.” On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson was missing from practice on October 13 with a knee injury (per Duggan).

To say Big Blue has problems heading into Sunday Night Football against the Bills is a massive understatement.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Confirms RB Saquon Barkley Is ‘Closer’ to Returning From Injury in Week 6

The one injured party that appears to be trending in the right direction is running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants will evaluate Saquon Barkley's availability for Sunday after today's practice pic.twitter.com/hp00PV7f6C — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 13, 2023

“We’ll see [about Barkley’s availability], after today’s practice,” Daboll voiced on October 13. During a follow up, he confirmed that the star playmaker is “closer” to returning than he was last week.

Finally, some positive Giants injury news but admittedly, it’s a low bar for NYG at the moment.

To be clear, Barkley doesn’t appear to be a guarantee to play either. New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard informed that “Saquon Barkley needed training work (rolling out back of right leg) during open part of practice” just after Daboll spoke on Friday. Leonard added that the running back “sat on bench” following the attention from trainers.

Giants Are Running Out of Offensive Linemen in Week 6 vs. Bills

The Giants final injury report will determine the Week 6 status of Neal, but there’s no telling what the starting offensive line might look like versus Buffalo if the second-year RT doesn’t play.

“Giants’ offensive linemen not on the injury report: Josh Ezeudu, Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson,” Duggan shared from practice. “Appears that Marcus McKethan (knee) and Shane Lemieux (groin) will be active, although both have been limited this week. Giants will need to add three O-line from the practice squad for Sunday if Evan Neal (ankle) is out.”

Duggan also predicted that “some players will be going to IR/getting cut in the next 24 hours or so” to free up room for reinforcements like Cajuste and Justin Pugh — who was signed on October 3.

So, what will this NYG blocking unit look like against the Bills? At this point, it’s anybody’s guess.

One thing is set in stone ahead of Sunday night though, backup Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback against his old team. The 13-year veteran appeared motivated on the evening of October 12, despite all the injuries around him.

He dropped a quote on X, which read: “Faced with immeasurable odds, still I gave straight bets.”

In relief of Jones this season, Taylor has completed 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) with 92 yards through the air and another 14 on the ground. He has been sacked once and has not thrown any touchdowns or interceptions.

Giants Final Injury Report Lists 7 Players as Questionable vs. Bills in Week 6

Along with the five absences that Daboll mentioned above, seven Giants were listed as “questionable” on the final injury report, which was posted by Giants.com managing editor Dan Salomone.

They were Barkley (ankle), Neal (ankle), Davidson (knee), Lemieux (groin), tight end Darren Waller (groin), linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) and running back Gary Brightwell (ankle).

Buffalo’s current active roster is relatively healthy — outside of long-term IR designations — with tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion), tight end Dawson Knox (wrist) and cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) listed as “questionable” in Week 6.