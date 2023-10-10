Giants QB Daniel Jones Opens Up About Injury, Week 6 Status

There was an injury update on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, and it came straight from the QB himself.

Jones joined Kay Adams and the Up & Adams Show to chat about several topics, although the headliner was obviously his injury status heading into Week 6. “I’m feeling good,” the Giants signal-caller first told Adams when asked about his neck. “I’m feeling better.”

He went on to explain: “It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past, so just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and take all the advice from the trainers and doctors — but I’m doing better.”

During a follow up, Jones confirmed that his current neck injury is “not the same” as the ailment that sidelined him in 2021 — after some covering the team worried that it might be a reinjury rather than a new one.

In 2021, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan described the quarterback’s issue as a “disc injury,” per his sources. Jones chose not to reveal the specifics of his new ailment to Adams on October 10, concluding that “it’s a neck injury” that is “different than the last one.”

Will Daniel Jones Suit Up for Giants vs. Bills in Week 6?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll voiced that the team was “optimistic” about Jones’ status on October 9, but there’s still no guarantee he’ll be ready to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

“He’s feeling better today, so I think he’s moving in the right direction,” Daboll continued. “We’ll see where he is obviously when he comes back on Wednesday.”

Here’s what Jones thought about his coach’s comments on the Up & Adams Show.

“Yeah, that’s the goal, that’s the goal,” Jones replied on Tuesday. “I’m going to do everything I can to be out there… yeah, that’s certainly the goal.”

When Adams pressed him on the “hardest part” about making it through a neck injury like this as a QB, Jones stated that “the biggest thing is just dealing with the contact.”

“You know, getting hit a certain way exposes you and I think that’s the biggest thing,” he expressed. “So, it’s not necessarily what would prevent me from doing any throwing or doing what I need to do, but just taking a similar hit could affect it.”

Considering the availability issues on the offensive line, QB hits are definitely a concern, and Jones will likely have to get the ball out quicker than in past weeks if he’s out there on Sunday.

Of course, the Giants will have no respite this weekend, heading straight from Miami into a Week 6 clash with the AFC Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills — who are coming off a loss of their own and should be plenty motivated to get back to winning football against Big Blue.

There are a couple of silver linings for the G-Men, however. One, the Bills are traveling back to the States from the United Kingdom this week, which is never easy on the body. And two, this Buffalo defense just lost three key pieces of their own with cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones all suffering long-term injuries — which is unfortunate to see, but also reminds us that the Giants aren’t the only ones dealing with important absences this season.

The Bills did get back veteran pass rusher Von Miller last week, which could be a problem for NYG right tackle Evan Neal and company.

Giants Guard Ben Bredeson Says the NYG O-Line Has ‘Faith’ in Each Other

Giants guard Ben Bredeson addressed the media on October 9, speaking for the wounded and beleaguered offensive line.

“I think there are issues that we need to correct on the field, and we are working through correcting those issues, and we believe in one another and it’s a tight-knit group,” Bredeson told reporters. “It’s one that is driven to do the right things, and play for one another and have results, so I have faith in the room I have faith in all the guys, that we are coming together.”

He added that “just like I said before, [we are] working to improve off the issues and correct them and build a stronger unit moving forward.”

It’s no secret that this unit misses left tackle Andrew Thomas, as well as rookie center John Michael Schmitz. Bredeson didn’t shy away from that, calling Thomas an “exceptional player.”

Having said that, he also noted that this group can still rebound by showing “faith in each other.”

“Believing in the people that we have in this building,” he went on, “the team that we have — coaches, staff, players — and working every single day to continuously improve and go out there and win games.”