Dexter Lawrence Has 1 Word for Giants’ Mood After OT Collapse vs. Jets

The New York Giants had the victory in their grasp versus the New York Jets in Week 8 before letting it slip away. After the loss, star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence did not mince words with the NY media.

“Pissed,” the $90 million defender told a reporter abruptly after being asked about the mood in the Big Blue locker room during a clip shared by Giants Videos.

Dexter Lawrence was asked about the mood in the Giants' locker room after the Giants' loss: "Pissed." pic.twitter.com/AKBBfuBHBA — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 29, 2023

An aggravated Lawrence added: “What you mean?” To which the media member replied that he’s “gotta ask.”

“How would you feel?” The veteran went on with a sarcastic chuckle. Concluding: “Alright, yeah pissed.”

Giants Defense Held Up Their End of the Equation vs. Jets

Giants fans seemed to appreciate Lawrence’s candidness, liking the video 1.2K times and counting in approximately seven hours. After all, the NYG defense did their job in Week 8, holding the Jets offense to just 12 first downs on 17 drives.

Unfortunately, the Tommy DeVito-led Giants offense was worse.

The G-Men averaged 2.8 yards per play in the battle of New York, and all of it came on the ground. Through the air, Big Blue finished overtime with -9 yards passing.

Even by Giants standards, having -9 net passing yards for an entire game is…something. We might never see anything like that again. pic.twitter.com/YUAKJLtmS4 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 29, 2023

“We might never see anything like that again,” NFL film analyst Brett Kollmann voiced on X after the loss, regarding this astonishing statistic.

Four Giants caught passes on the day — tight end Darren Waller, running back Saquon Barkley, fellow RB Matt Breida and wide receiver Darius Slayton. Of those four, only Waller and Breida accumulated positive receiving yardage and the former left the game with a hamstring injury early on.

The attack was downright anemic, but with only 14 passing attempts, what do you expect?

“I kind of figured this is the way the game would be played out,” head coach Brian Daboll stated after being questioned on the lack of trust in DeVito despite declining the opportunity to bring in a veteran backup.

Brian Daboll on why the Giants showed no trust in Tommy Devito pic.twitter.com/Yt2Obrfql5 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 29, 2023

“We were going to run the ball regardless,” he explained. “The weather conditions, the way our defense was playing, we knew it would be kind of a fourth quarter game.”

Daboll added that he “felt comfortable” with DeVito running the offense, but “the plan” was to keep the ball on the ground. “It played out pretty much the way we thought it was going to play out,” he concluded. “Just came up short.”

In Daboll’s defense, the conservative strategy would have been enough to win the game if not for two missed field goals by Graham Gano — including a 35-yarder with 28 seconds left on the clock.

Having said that, former Jets head coach Herm Edwards once famously said that “you play to win the game.” In Week 8, Daboll and the Giants offense played not to lose — and it ended up costing them.

What’s Next for the Giants QB Room?

Daboll confirmed that quarterback Tyrod Taylor “went to the hospital” following his injury against the Jets. The Giants HC did not have an update after the game.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported the following at 6:19 p.m. EST on October 29: “Giants QB Tyrod Taylor was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further examination on an injury to his rib cage. He will remain in HUMC overnight for observation, per the team.”

With Taylor’s status now in doubt and Daniel Jones sidelined indefinitely, DeVito is now the lone quarterback within the organization — and the rookie isn’t even technically on the active roster at the moment.

Assuming Jones’ neck injury keeps him out until his reported target date — at least — there could be a QB need in Week 9.

Best case scenario, Jones comes back early and Taylor’s injury is less serious than it seems. Worst case, the Giants are forced to sign DeVito and a veteran like Matt Barkley to the 53-man roster.

We should know more from Daboll on Monday, October 30.