NFL Fines Giants Over $19K After Win Over Patriots: Report

Two New York Giants players were hit with fines by the NFL after the Week 12 victory over the New England Patriots.

New York Daily News beat writer Pat Leonard shared the news on December 2, reporting: “Giants safety Xavier McKinney was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet when [the] Patriots missed [the] potential game-tying FG last Sunday.”

Leonard added that “LB Carter Coughlin was fined $5,764 for unnecessary roughness (helmet to helmet) on kickoff coverage late in [the] 1st half.”

The combined total? Exactly $19,423 in forfeitures.

This is Coughlin’s first fine of the season according to Spotrac. McKinney was fined once before, on the other hand, with a $14,833 penalization on October 27 (via Spotrac).

NFL Rulebook Explains Xavier McKinney Fine

The helmet-to-helmet fine on Coughlin is more understandable. The NFL is attempting to cut down on head injuries to both tackling players and ball-carriers.

However, a penalty over $13,000 for removing your helmet on a game-winning moment feels steep. This ties back into the league’s new emphasis on sportsmanship.

“There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct,” the NFL Rulebook reads at the start of Section 3: Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Prohibited Acts). “This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Below, one of the listed acts notes “removal of his helmet by a player in the field of play or the end zone during a celebration or demonstration, or during a confrontation with a game official or any other player” as unsportsmanlike conduct.

This flag could also result in a “loss of 15 yards from the succeeding spot or whatever spot the Referee, after consulting with the crew, deems equitable,” and an automatic first down on defense.

For a younger player like McKinney who’s only making approximately 1.754 million as his base salary this season, fines like this are no laughing matter.

Giants’ Xavier McKinney Earned Elite Grade vs. Patriots

McKinney has turned his game up a notch ever since his public disagreement with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Week 12 was no exception.

Pro Football Focus credited McKinney with an elite grade of 91.7 against the Patriots — which was the number one performance for Big Blue on the defensive side according to PFF.

Included in that effort were 10 total tackles, two key defensive stops, six-of-10 targets allowed for just 46 yards and of course, an important late-game interception of Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. His only clear Week 12 blemish on PFF was one missed tackle.

X SNAGGED IT! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0vsyxFubjv — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

It’s been a nice run for McKinney as he works toward a new deal in 2024. His past three PFF grades were a 70.0 or higher, a mark he’s now achieved seven times this season.

Xavier McKinney Is Giants’ Second-Most Important Impending Free Agent in 2024

Outside of superstar running back Saquon Barkley, McKinney is probably the second-most important impending free agent for the Giants next spring.

Not only is the former second-round selection a team captain, but he’s also one of the clear impact playmakers on the defensive side — and a somewhat recent premium draft pick. Despite some of McKinney’s off-the-field dramatics, these are the types of prospects that NFL franchises need to keep.

The Alabama product is only 25 years old and appears to be hitting his stride.

This should be a high priority for general manager Joe Schoen in 2024. If he’s unable to lock up McKinney long-term, the NYG GM will then have to replace him.