Ex-Giants RB Lands in UFL Ahead of Spring Season

A former New York Giants draft pick will resurface in the UFL this spring.

The UFL Communications Department announced several transactions this week and ex-NYG running back Wayne Gallman was among the add/drops. As was former Big Blue wide receiver Corey Coleman.

The United Football League has announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/Lwr2KRndod — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) January 31, 2024

Gallman, a fourth-round selection of the Giants in 2017, will be signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks according to the UFL, while Coleman was waived by the Michigan Panthers.

The former had the longer tenure in New York. Gallman spent his entire rookie contract as a rotational cog in the NYG backfield. This role yielded 53 appearances and 14 starts, with 338 carries for 1,444 rushing yards and nine touchdowns (4.3 yards per attempt).

As a receiver, Gallman also added 80 catches for 498 yards and two touchdowns. The backup played a consistent role on special teams with 275 career ST snaps as a Giant, but his six fumbles and general lack of standout traits led to his departure in 2021.

After brief stints with several NFL organizations from 2021 through January of 2023 — including the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings — Gallman finally dropped out of the league. He’ll attempt to showcase his abilities during the 2024 UFL season this spring, which will combine the XFL and USFL for the first time.

Coleman was a former first-round talent that has turned into a complete bust at the NFL level. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, but the Giants took an eight-game look in 2018. Coleman didn’t do anything significant over that span of games, with five receptions for 71 yards.

XFL & USFL Merging to Create UFL in 2024

In case you missed it, the XFL and USFL have merged. This agreement was finalized on December 31, 2023.

“Former XFL president/CEO Russ Brandon will hold the same title for the UFL, and former USFL president of football operations Daryl Johnston will lead the new league’s football operations,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported.

The season opener will be played on March 30, per Seifert, and it will feature both of the previous league’s 2023 champions. Those teams were the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and the Birmingham Stallions (USFL).

The UFL has since announced eight teams total, divided into two conferences — the XFL and USFL. Competing alongside the Renegades and Stallions will be the Houston Roughnecks (rebranded from Gamblers), Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers (remaining three USFL franchises), D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks (remaining XFL franchises).

Previous iterations of each league had eight teams as well, meaning eight secondary franchises have been dropped as a result of this merger, including the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Saquon Barkley Decision Will Determine Giants’ Activity at RB in 2024

It goes without saying that the Saquon Barkley decision will be pivotal in determining the Giants’ activity at running back. If the superstar walks — or gets franchise tagged and traded — general manager Joe Schoen will have to replace him with a starting caliber player.

As of now, only Eric Gray, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin and Deon Jackson remain under contract at the position.

Along with Barkley, veteran Matt Breida is set to hit free agency in 2024. The latter could theoretically return to Big Blue on an affordable deal, but that depends on what happens with Barkley.

If the lead back does end up leaving, expect the Giants to sign a mid-tier starter to carry the load for the remaining draft picks and youngsters (Gray, Brightwell, Corbin and Jackson). At this stage of his career, that’s probably not Breida.