Giants Poach Vikings Edge Rusher After Waiving 2 Players: Report

The New York Giants made a few more roster moves to begin Week 12.

They started by waiving running back Deon Jackson and offensive tackle Joshua Miles on November 20, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Both joined the organization within the last month.

The Giants confirmed these two cuts after Yates revealed them, but they have yet to confirm a reported signing. “Outside linebacker Benton Whitley [was] signed by [the] Giants off [the Minnesota] Vikings practice squad per a league source @KPRC2,” relayed NFL insider Aaron Wilson on November 21.

The move will likely be announced at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Giants Continue to Audition Younger Players as 2023 Season Rolls On

This is the right strategy from Big Blue. With the 2023 season lost, they should be auditioning younger talent around the league — and they are.

Jackson was only 24 years old and although Miles was 27, both offered some potential for NYG to take a look at.

You’re looking at a similar type of move with Whitley. The 24-year-old edge rusher entered the NFL in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, the undrafted prospect has become a bit of a hot commodity and was poached by the Kansas City Chiefs — only to be swiped by the Vikings later on.

He appeared in his first career NFL game with Minnesota in Week 1, logging one defensive snap and six special teams snaps. In that lone opportunity on defense, Whitley was credited with a quarterback pressure on Pro Football Focus.

At Holy Cross in college, Whitley “appeared in 42 games, registering 111 total tackles (79 solo), 26.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble” according to his Vikings bio.

It continued: “The Crusader alum has notched several accolades in his collegiate career, earning First Team All-Patriot League (2019, 2020, 2021), Second Team All-ECAC (2019), Phil Steele’s All-Patriot League First Team (2021), All-New England (2021), and received the 2021 Msgr. George S. L. Connor Award, presented annually to the person that Holy Cross players are most proud of as a teammate.”

Giants Could Replace Deon Jackson With Eric Gray or Gary Brightwell

After Jackson and Miles were waived, no signing was expected by NYG media.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan explained: “Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray and Matt Peart are eligible to be return from IR this week. All three have been working on the side with trainers for weeks.”

He added that the cuts are “a strong sign that Peart and at least one RB will be activated this week.”

The Peart part could change after the Whitley signing. After all, the Giants have plenty of depth at O-tackle after the early injury woes, and the new outside linebacker also replaced veteran OLB Justin Hollins — who was poached off the NYG practice squad on November 15.

However, being that only one signing was reported, the RB theory seems accurate.

Brightwell appeared in seven games this year before his injury. He rushed for just 19 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) but did catch five-of-seven targets for 47 receiving yards.

The former sixth-round draft pick also offers some ability as a kick returner, attempting 26 returns in 2022 for an average of 21.3 yards per try.

Gray was the starting returner this season when healthy. The rookie fifth rounder struggled early on, with averages of 4.0 yards per punt and 14.5 yards per kickoff.

He was given 13 carries for 27 rushing yards (also 2.1 yards per attempt), with only one reception for one yard.

Either would give the Giants another ball-carrier and potential special teamer with knowledge of the system. Big Blue will also hope to develop one or both with Saquon Barkley’s future still uncertain at running back.