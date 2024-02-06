Giants Urged to ‘Take a Swing at’ Fallen QB Prospect With ‘Outstanding Arm’

Quarterback is a position of need for the New York Giants in 2024 — that’s no secret.

In fact, general manager Joe Schoen has stated multiple times that Big Blue must add to their QB room this offseason. With Tyrod Taylor set to hit free agency and Daniel Jones working his way back from a torn ACL, however, that’s not exactly going out on a limb.

So, do the Giants sign a new veteran backup to compliment Jones and third-stringer Tommy DeVito? Or do they draft a quarterback prospect to develop behind the aforementioned QB duo?

A February 4 mock draft from Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine urged the G-Men to go the younger route — but this new scenario suggested waiting until round three to select a signal-caller. At pick No. 70, Valentine chose South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“At some point in the upcoming draft the Giants have to take a swing at a quarterback,” he explained. “Why not right here with a quarterback who has first-round arm talent, and was once thought of as a potential top five selection?”

It’s true, Rattler burst into the collegiate scene as a highly anticipated passer that could make every throw. He even achieved a 172.6 passer rating at Oklahoma in 2020 (3,031 yards, 34 total touchdowns).

Unfortunately, Rattler’s propensity for turnovers and bad decisions got him benched in 2021. Before long, he transferred to South Carolina — where he had even more ups and downs with 37 passing touchdowns and 20 interceptions over two seasons — and his star faded.

Potential Giants QB Target Spencer Rattler Named ‘MVP’ of Senior Bowl

If any single QB raised their stock at the Senior Bowl, it was Rattler. The South Carolina product was named MVP of the entire event and by the end of it, everyone was raving about the 6-foot-1 gunslinger.

“Rattler showed off his outstanding arm talent and delivered well-timed, tight spirals to all levels of the field,” wrote The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “He also displayed the ability to layer throws, giving his receivers a chance to go make a play.”

Big Blue View’s Chris Pflum agreed

that Rattler “made a good impression.”

Continuing: “Each of the quarterbacks had their share of good plays, and Rattler certainly showed off the physical traits that once made him considered a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. But nobody has ever really doubted Spencer Rattler’s mobility or arm talent. What Rattler really needed to show was consistency and he did that.”

Pflum surmised that “his performance left scouts saying that he was the most impressive passer of the weekend,” while Brugler was less sure.

“One of the key concerns with Rattler off his college tape was his ability to play with urgency (mentally and physically) to combat the rush,” Brugler cautioned. “These practices don’t really give evaluators a chance to answer that question, so I don’t think Rattler dramatically improved his draft grade this week, but he made a solid impression.”

Is Spencer Rattler the High-Risk Arm That Brian Daboll Should Try & Develop?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll did wonders with Josh Allen — another high-risk, high-reward QB prospect. Granted, Allen was still a top-10 pick and Rattler is far from that, but this developmental route could tap into one of the organization’s greatest strengths.

With Daboll, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and (potentially) current offensive coordinator Mike Kafka all involved in the QB room, why not take a chance on Rattler?

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson labeled him “one of the most enticing QB prospects available” on January 12.

“Rattler projects as a starting NFL quarterback with a good ceiling,” the scouting expert summarized. “With his combined physical tools and mental growth, he can become a top 12-15 quarterback.”

Parson also credited Rattler with the ability to “uplift and elevate average-at-best talent” at South Carolina.

The best part? Rattler would fit the current NYG timeline.

“Drafting a quarterback [in round three] doesn’t bring about an immediate 2024 quarterback controversy,” Valentine noted in his mock draft. “It doesn’t commit the Giants to moving on from Daniel Jones after the 2024 season. It doesn’t commit them to Rattler as the quarterback of the future, or preclude them from taking another swing in next year’s draft.”

“It gives the Giants an option,” the NYG media member concluded. “It gives them a year to look at a young quarterback with talent and see if he could be the answer.”