Giants Urged to Swipe ‘Touchdown Machine’ From Bills in 2024 Free Agency

With the 2023 campaign sinking fast, most New York Giants rumors are looking ahead to the 2024 offseason — and it will be a huge free agency period for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

In large part, Schoen and Daboll were hired because of what they were able to accomplish with the Buffalo Bills. The former was a key number two for Brandon Beane, architect of the Bills roster. The latter was responsible for straightening out Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense.

To recapture the magic, perhaps Schoen and Daboll must steal away an integral part of that dynamic Bills attack. “New York could use some talent out wide and, more specifically, they need a big-bodied receiver who can come down with contested catches,” Bleacher Report’s NFL staff argued on November 6, suggesting that the Giants target wide receiver Gabriel Davis in free agency next spring.

“At 6’2″ and 225 pounds, that’s what Davis can provide,” the team of writers went on, “and he’s been a touchdown machine in Buffalo, logging at least six in each of his first three season and five through eight games in 2023.”

Giants Could Turn Gabriel Davis Into WR1 in New York

Davis was a sleeper selection during the 2020 draft, and Schoen and Daboll likely had a hand in that. The question is, can the Central Florida product lead an offense as a true WR1?

Through three and a half NFL seasons, Davis has matured into a really strong No. 2 behind superstar WR Stefon Diggs. He’s put together three 500-plus-yard campaigns as a receiver, with a career-high 836 yards through the air in 2022.

Davis is also trending toward another 800-900-yard season in 2023.

Perhaps, he is ready to take that jump from glorified No. 2 to front man of an NFL offense. Keep in mind that the Giants would still have talented youngsters like Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson rising through the ranks alongside Davis — who would be a major upgrade on current WR1 Darius Slayton.

One last factor that speaks volumes; Davis is a leader. The fourth-year WR was voted as one of eight team captains in Buffalo this August.

“The current Bill isn’t just a one-trick pony,” Bleacher Report stated, rounding out their 2024 theory. “He can make plays down the field too, recording 16.2 career yards per catch over three and a half years.”

They concluded that “in New York, he’d get the opportunity to blossom into/show that he’s capable of being a No. 1 receiver.”

Giants Could Pay Gabriel Davis in 2024 Free Agency, Bills Currently Cannot

The Bills could always shift some funds around between now and next March, but they’re currently in no position to pay Davis in 2024.

Over the Cap projects that Buffalo will have to shed approximately $29.168 million just to get themselves even for the new league year. A rising cap number could help with that, but let’s assume the Bills are still in the negative leading up to 2024 free agency — it might be hard to justify big money for Davis when you’re already spending $24 million per year on Diggs.

The Giants aren’t in tremendous cap shape at the moment, but they are projected to have over $47 million in cap space next year.

And after a few obvious cuts and a contract restructure or two, Big Blue should have plenty of room for Davis.

One simple swap could even be parting ways with Slayton himself and shedding $6 million in cap. On a backloaded long-term deal, that alone could be enough to afford the 24-year-old talent and still have enough money to fill other needs.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Giants do at wide receiver next spring. They definitely still need more weapons, and Davis could be the perfect fit.