Giants Urged to ‘Take a Swing’ on 1 of 6 Practice Squad QBs

With quarterback Daniel Jones’ season officially over and Tyrod Taylor out indefinitely, the New York Giants will most likely be looking to add a third QB option behind Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley.

On November 6, The Athletic’s NYG media insider Dan Duggan suggested six practice squad reserves that could fit the bill. They were:

“[I] imagine the Giants will add another QB,” Duggan voiced. “I think the move is to sign a young QB off another team’s practice squad.”

He went on, explaining that “they already have Matt Barkley as the hold-the-fort veteran, so don’t see a need to add another QB like that.”

“Take a swing on a young QB with upside,” Duggan urged, pointing out that the Giants could “potentially develop” said quarterback into a backup option “if DeVito flops.”

After all, with Barkley currently on the practice squad and Jones heading to IR, the Giants have an open spot on the 53-man roster. That would allow Big Blue to poach one of the six QB prospects above — a small silver lining for their current predicament.

Patriots’ Malik Cunningham & Chargers’ Max Duggan Headline Giants’ Practice Squad Options at QB

This type of signing would be a total “dart throw” for the remainder of the 2023 season, but a few of these names are somewhat enticing.

Cunningham made headlines during the preseason, displaying the versatility and the athleticism to play both wide receiver and quarterback. He’s a moldable piece of clay and wildcat option, at the very least, and a potential diamond in the rough if Brian Daboll and company are able to harness his unique skillset.

Max Duggan is the big collegiate name. The TCU star led his team to the National Championship in 2022, and he’s a true warrior who has overcome a heart condition to make it to where he is.

What Duggan lacks in physical talent, he makes up for in grit and determination. TCU went 13-2 his final season, as Duggan threw for 3,698 passing yards and 32 touchdowns (eight interceptions).

Buechele is also intriguing. No, he wasn’t with the Bills when Daboll was there, but the SMU dual threat was Patrick Mahomes’ understudy in Kansas City for two and a half years before ending up in Buffalo after 2023 training camp.

He flashed during his preseasons with the Chiefs, but lacked the consistency needed to make the active roster. Having said that, Buechele’s only 25 years old and he started out with NYG offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as his QB coach during his rookie year.

Oladokun has a similar background — and was in direct competition with Buechele for the backup role in KC. In the end, veteran Blaine Gabbert beat out both youngsters, but Oladokun returned on a practice squad deal.

Then there’s Mond and Winn. The former is a failed third-round talent that has bounced around the league since 2021. The latter is an undrafted rookie who played college ball at UT Martin.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Says Immediate Plan Is to Get Tommy DeVito ‘Ready to Go’

Even if the Giants sign a young QB, as Dan Duggan suggested, he wouldn’t be ready for Week 10. That opportunity against the Dallas Cowboys sounds like it could go to DeVito.

“My focus is on getting DeVito ready to go [and] getting Barkley up to speed,” Daboll reiterated on November 6.

He added that Big Blue’s immediate plan is to “do as good of a job as we can do with the guys we have out there.”

Daboll was also noncommittal on whether or not Taylor would return this season after the rib cage injury he suffered against the New York Jets. The original QB2 will be sidelined through the Week 13 bye, at minimum, after being placed on IR.

He would be eligible to return Week 14 versus the Green Bay Packers.