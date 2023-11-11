Hilarious Tommy DeVito Quote Goes Viral Ahead of Giants-Cowboys

With the help of injury, New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito has defied the odds to earn his first NFL start in Week 10.

It’s rare that an undrafted free agent plays for the 53-man roster in year one, let alone starts at the most important position on the field. It’s even more rare that a starting NFL QB lives with their parents.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” DeVito told ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan after revealing that he still lives at home. “Everything that I need is there at the house.”

There are advantages to living at home with your parents, as Giants’ starting QB Tommy DeVito does. pic.twitter.com/S0XpWTfRhV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2023

Before long, ESPN colleague Adam Schefter posted a quote from Raanan’s article, and it quickly went viral around the NFL community with over 13K likes and counting in under three hours’ time.

“Everything outside of football is handled by my family,” DeVito said in the quote. “I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me.”

The quarterback added that “it takes me 12 minutes to get [to Giants facilities]” from his childhood home, making it the ideal living situation right now.

Most Giants Teammates Had No Clue Tommy DeVito Was Living With His Parents

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag. Not only did Raanan just expose DeVito to NFL fans all around the nation, but he also asked his teammates what they thought about the rookie living at home.

“Living at home?” Giants star running back Saquon Barkley responded with a chuckle, according to Raanan. “For real?”

The reporter also relayed veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh’s reaction.

“That is the greatest,” Pugh replied. “You know what, smart! Saving his money. Genius! That’s the one thing I’d say from a financial standpoint. Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you’re up on time, no distractions, unbelievable.”

Fellow rookie Jalin Hyatt was aware of DeVito’s arrangement — per Raanan.

“I’ve been over there,” Hyatt admitted. “I love going to his spot. He has a little hot tub in the back. The crazy thing about it is he lives, maybe, 15 minutes away. So, he’s close.”

It’s a hilarious story, but it’s also a unique one. And as Barkley noted to Raanan, it would make for one “hell of a story” if DeVito beats the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

“I literally told him [Thursday], it could be a hell of a story,” Barkley told Raanan. “Let’s make it a hell of a story. Undrafted guy from Jersey. Lives in Jersey with his parents; I didn’t know that part. Gets to be starting quarterback for the New York Football Giants. The perfect story.”

NFL & Giants Fans React to Tommy DeVito Living With Parents

As the NFL community reacted to this news, Giants fans doubled down on the DeVito-Sopranos comparisons.

Tommy DeVito every night after practice pic.twitter.com/Pc0Ff5LM0u — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 11, 2023

“Tommy DeVito every night after practice,” one comment read, with a picture of A.J. Soprano clinking glasses with his parents, Tony and Carmela, during the hit T.V. drama.

Another fan went with a Wedding Crashers reference instead, quoting the famed “meatloaf” scene with Will Ferrell.

“Nothing like a cold chicken cutlet from the fridge 🤌,” a third response joked.

A fourth fan noted that “too bad his offensive line isn’t nearly as hospitable.”

Finally, one popular comment concluded: “Kids living the f****** dream let me tell you Adam.”

Parents or not, DeVito is certainly living out his dream. He’s a rookie who is starting for his hometown team as an undrafted free agent.

From Don Bosco Prep High School to the G-Men, DeVito’s journey is something of legend.