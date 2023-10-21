Giants ‘Core’ Talent Named as Potential Trade Candidate

If the New York Giants lose to the Washington Commanders in Week 7, they could start selling off pieces at the trade deadline.

Some of the more obvious names are Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams or a veteran wide receiver like Sterling Shepard, but could Big Blue totally tear things down? USA Today Giants Wire writer John Fennelly called 2020 second rounder Xavier McKinney as a player that NYG “should consider trading” this year.

“Some may consider Xavier McKinney to be a core player but if that were the case, why haven’t the Giants extended him?” Fennelly pointed out about the safety. “He’s playing on the final year of his rookie deal with his future uncertain.”

Writer Says Giants May Not Have Forgotten Xavier McKinney’s Non-Football Hand Injury

McKinney has proven to be a talented prospect on the field, but he’s only logged one full season since 2020. To make matters worse, one of his injuries was the infamous bye week mishap in 2022.

“The answer [to why the Giants haven’t extended him] could lie in what happened last year when McKinney shattered his hand in a non-football-related incident during the bye week that cost him to miss most of the remainder of the season,” Fennelly stated.

As a reminder, it was an “ATV accident in Cabo” that sidelined the starting safety.

The G-Men were 6-2 at the time of McKinney’s incident. He only ended up appearing in nine games on the 2022 season.

“The Giants likely haven’t forgotten that,” Fennelly concluded. “McKinney has returned and is playing at a high level again but the Giants haven’t played well overall on defense thus far and as a leader, he has to bear the brunt of some of that.”

If general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t see the Alabama product as a long-term piece, he should certainly trade him while he still has value. McKinney just turned 24 in August.

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson Also Called Trade Candidate

In the same article where McKinney was named, Fennelly highlighted veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

“Adoree’ Jackson is another impending free agent who won’t likely be back unless he agrees to play for much less,” the Giants Wire writer explained.

Continuing: “He is still starting material in the NFL but teams likely won’t want him unless the Giants sweeten the deal by digesting some of that lofty contract.”

According to Over the Cap, Big Blue can save approximately $11.588 million of Jackson’s 2023 cap hit if they trade the veteran. That would leave them with a $7.488 dead hit this year.

There would also be a 2024 void year hit of $2.988 million and change.

If the Giants keep losing, Jackson is more of a must-trade asset than McKinney. Not only does it make sense from a financial standpoint, but Schoen has also already replaced Jackson with rookie draft picks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III long-term.

The Giants have also drafted Cor’Dale Flott, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes at cornerback in recent years — although the latter two prospects were selected by a different regime.

It should be interesting to see how the Giants organization responds to another loss or two. When Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll first took over in 2022, the expectation was that the franchise needed an immediate overhaul.

The year one success altered that plan a bit, but it may not have completely changed things in the end. The next couple games should determine that.