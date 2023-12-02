Jets Part Ways With Former Green Bay Teammate of Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have dumped an ex-Green Bay Packers teammate of Aaron Rodgers.

Veteran defensive back Adrian Amos and Gang Green “have mutually agreed to part ways,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on X previously Twitter.

Amos was teammates with Rodgers for four seasons from 2019 through 2022.

Amos-Jets Experiment Fails in 2023

Amos, 30, signed a one-year deal for $1.75 million to join the Jets roster in June.

Initially he seemed to be added as a depth option, but it was later revealed that starting safety Chuck Clark suffered a torn ACL.

Amos was projected to be a starter at one of the two safety spots heading into the season. However, he got beat out for the gig by former undrafted free agent Tony Adams.

Amos ended up appearing in 11 games and making three starts this season. He only played 34 percent of the defensive snaps which was by far a career low for the former Penn State product.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Clark was “third” among the Jets’ safeties in snap rate this year.

Odd Timing and Reasoning for Random Jets Release

Essentially 24 hours before the Jets are set to take the field against the Atlanta Falcons, they released a veteran.

That is a bit strange.

Even more odd is the phrasing that the two parties decided to mutually part ways. With six games remaining in the season, the Jets and Amos decided to go in different directions.

It is fair to wonder if we could see even more news like this in the near future.

This week veteran tight end Zach Ertz requested and got his release from the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona is destined for a top-five pick in the upcoming draft and Ertz doesn’t fit their timeline.

So, the two parties found it best in both interests to split company. The Cardinals get some cap relief and Ertz has a chance to go chase a second Super Bowl ring.

The Jets have less than a one percent chance of making the playoffs at 4-7, according to ESPN’s playoff predictor. Gang Green could have adopted a similar mindset.