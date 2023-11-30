Allen Lazard Strongly Responds to Jets Benching, Deflects Blame

Allen Lazard didn’t have getting benched on the bingo card for his first season with the New York Jets.

“I was a little caught off guard,” Lazard admitted to the media on Wednesday, November 29. The veteran receiver revealed that he found out that he would be inactive for the Week 12 Miami Dolphins matchup two days prior to the game.

“[On] Wednesday, but there was no further or previous discussion or talk about any of that. I was preparing for the week to play,” Lazard said.

He was disappointed in general that he didn’t get to suit up but added that he was “hurt even more” to not be able to play with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Tim Boyle who got the start at quarterback against the Dolphins.

Lazard Seems to Avoid Taking Full Accountability for His Mistakes With the Jets

Lazard was asked multiple direct questions about his performance this season and whether or not his benching was warranted considering his miscues.

“That is not up to my decision,” Lazard said.

Lazard was specifically asked about his lack of production this season and what has gone wrong.

“It could be numerous things. Individually, collectively, it’s a team sport. I would like to think football is the most team sport that there is. There is so much that has to happen for individuals to be successful [and] for the group to be successful. There is a lot of things that me as an individual can improve on and collectively as a group,” Lazard explained.

Yikes I’m sure this will go over well… Rich Cimini of ESPN asked #Jets WR Allen Lazard how he thinks he has performed this year: ‘I think everyone would agree that we haven’t reached our expectations or our goals as far as individuals & collectively as a group & there’s… pic.twitter.com/V4fyMgaji2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 29, 2023

Lazard caught flak on social media because of how he answered those questions.

Connor Hughes of SNY who was at media availability asked Lazard one of those pressing questions, highlighted on social media that Lazard used “team game” as a reason for his lack of production.

#Jets WR Allen Lazard said he was “caught off guard” by his inactive designation last week. Didn’t see it coming. He said it hurt him more that he wasn’t able to be out there helping Tim Boyle. He & Boyle have strong connection, worked together a ton on scout team early in… pic.twitter.com/xAfleQMa4j — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 29, 2023

Lazard Will Have a Chance at Redemption in Jets-Falcons Game

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the Week 12 Dolphins game that benching Lazard was his decision. He also added that this punishment wouldn’t last long, and he is proving to be a man of his word.

Saleh revealed to the media on Wednesday, November 29 that Lazard will be active this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Things have not gone well this season for Lazard. He signed a four-year deal for $44 million this offseason to come to New York and was expected to be a key cog in this passing game.

However, he has struggled with drops, penalties, and a lack of overall production.

Lazard is on pace to deliver the worst season of his career. He is projected to finish with 31 receptions for 448 receiving yards and two touchdowns. All of those would be the worst marks of his career excluding his rookie season in which he only appeared in one game.

The good news is it can only go up from here.

Lazard didn’t get a chance to play with his old teammate from the Packers in Week 12, but that is set to change this week. Saleh already announced that Boyle will get the start at QB1, and he will have one of his favorite targets from Green Bay to throw the ball to.

“Tim is actually a big reason why I’m here today. I balled out with him in the 2019 preseason, he threw me my first touchdown, we had some days on the practice squad [and] scout team stuff. Doing our thing and everything,” Lazard said. “I have a deep strong relationship with Tim. A lot of love for him.”

The Jets haven’t gotten much right on offense this season. However, a rejuvenated Lazard reunited with Boyle could provide a desperately needed spark.