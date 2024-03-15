Jets Quarterback Bolts for New Contract With NFC Squad

Sometimes you have to let go of the ones you truly love.

Former New York Jets quarterback Brett Rypien has “agreed to terms” with the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bears have agreed to terms with former Rams and Broncos QB Brett Rypien on a one-year contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Gang Green has had an affinity for Rypien for a while. On multiple occasions last season they attempted to acquire the former Boise State product.

Right after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in September, the Jets tried to poach Rypien off of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. LA blocked the move by promoting him to the 53-man roster.

A few months later the Jets got another chance to land him and were successful. They stole him off of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Rypien Never Appeared in a Game for the Jets

The Jets were chasing Rypien for weeks and months throughout the 2023 season. They finally signed him with five games left to play.

Despite that, they never used him.

Four different quarterbacks started games last season for the Jets: Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.

Rypien, 27, has had sparse opportunities at the NFL level since coming in as an undrafted free agent.

During his five years in the league, he has appeared in 10 games and has made four starts. Rypien has thrown for 950 passing yards, completed 58.3% of his passes, and has a four-touchdown to nine-interception ratio.

With Rypien leaving the team as a free agent this offseason, the Jets will have to find a new young passer to add to the bullpen.

A Lot of Ex-Jets QB Movement in the NFL During Free Agency

Rypien wasn’t the only former Jets quarterback to change teams this offseason.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Joe Flacco stayed in the AFC after agreeing to a one-year deal “worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed,” with the Indianapolis Colts per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Breaking: Joe Flacco and the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/h2FIZLiOlS — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2024

The 39-year-old went on an improbable playoff run with the Cleveland Browns last season after joining the team late. On November 20 he joined the team’s practice squad and quickly rose the ranks eventually taking over the starting QB role.

In five regular-season games, Flacco went 4-1 including a victory over his old team the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Flacco had 13 touchdowns to 8 interceptions, completed 60.3% of his passes, and threw for 1,616 passing yards.

Flacco is joining the Colts as a primary backup quarterback to Anthony Richardson. Richardson struggled with injuries last year so Flacco is only one snap away from jumping into the starting lineup.

If he does, there is a chance he could play the Jets again. New York is scheduled to host the Colts at MetLife Stadium next season.

Full details on Sam Darnold's one-year deal with the #Vikings: $6.25 million signing bonus

$2.5M base salary (guaranteed)

$1M in per-game active bonuses

$250K workout bonus A legit $10 million. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Another quarterback the Jets could run into is former first-rounder Sam Darnold. He signed a one-year deal for $10 million with the Minnesota Vikings. That appears to be starter money or at least bridge quarterback money.

The Jets are scheduled to travel to Minnesota this season and depending on when that game is they could face off against Darnold.