Jets Veteran Takes Shot at New Saints QB Derek Carr for Ditching NY

The first domino has fallen in the QB sweepstakes of the 2023 offseason.

Dianna Russini of ESPN shared on Monday, March 6 that the New Orleans Saints are signing veteran passer Derek Carr.

Derek Carr is signing with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 6, 2023

Shortly after that news became public, New York Jets veteran defensive back Will Parks took to Twitter and seemingly took a shot at Carr for his choice in free agency.

“So he don’t wanna play in the cold with the No. 1 defense in America?”

So he don’t wanna play in the cold with the #1 defense in America? — William (@PhillyWill11) March 6, 2023

Jets Chose to Wait Instead of Taking Derek Carr Now

Instead of staying in the AFC conference, Carr has chosen to jump to the NFC and head south.

Parks took issue with that and insinuated that Carr chose the Saints over the Jets.

However, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic believes the real issue was priorities. From the get-go, New Orleans made it clear that Carr was their top choice. The Jets “made it clear he wasn’t.”

The Saints made it clear Derek Carr was their No. 1 target. The Jets made it clear he wasn’t. So this happened. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 6, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN suggested that Carr got “tired of waiting” for the Aaron Rodgers shoe to drop. Which has been reported by many as the “1A option” for Gang Green this offseason.

Appears that Carr got tired of waiting for the Rodgers shoe to drop. And so now the Jets are focused on Rodgers. This doesn’t help their negotiating position with GB. https://t.co/QxwWJyA19f — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2023

The Jets liked Carr but loved Rodgers. Gang Green could have signed the veteran to a deal immediately but they were willing to wait for the chance to snag Rodgers.

Pressure Is Now on the Jets to Land a QB1 or Else

With Carr off the table as an option, the heat has turned up significantly on the Jets’ decision-makers to land a brand-new quarterback.

The 31-year-old would’ve been a significant upgrade over what the Jets had last year and quite frankly over the last couple of years. Although that isn’t really saying much considering the quarterback play or lack thereof over the last 12 years or so.

It is clear that the Jets are swinging for the fences this offseason.

After the display of Mike White who couldn’t stay healthy and Zach Wilson who couldn’t deliver consistently last year, the Jets are ready for a significant change.

The current temperature is an Aaron Rodgers or bust headline as Cimini put it on Twitter for Gang Green.