Jets Could Lose ‘MVP’ Coach to Panthers for Vacant HC Gig

The New York Jets could lose a key piece of its coaching staff this offseason.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on X previously Twitter, “FWIW [for what it’s worth], I think DC [defensive coordinator] Jeff Ulbrich deserves an interview for the [Carolina] Panthers HC job (or any others that open up). He’s been the MVP of the Jets coaching staff, IMO [in my opinion].”

The Panthers announced on Monday, November 27 that they informed head coach Frank Reich, “That he will not continue as head coach” and he would be fired.

Ulbrich Seems Destined for a Future Promotion in the NFL

Not much has gone right for the green and white this season.

They lost their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season. The team sits at 4-7, currently in the midst of a four game losing streak, and owns the No. 15 seed in an AFC conference consisting of 16 teams.

However, the only thing seemingly holding this Jets team together is the play of its defense.

The Jets have 19 takeaways on defense this season which ranks fourth best in the league. Gang Green is allowing 183.2 passing yards per game which is the sixth fewest in the NFL.

Ulbrich, 46, has gained a wealth of experience from his football career. He was the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2000 NFL draft. Ulbrich often likes to brag he was selected 113 picks ahead of Tom Brady.

He ended up playing 10 years in the league appearing in 120 games and making 75 starts. A year after his playing career he transitioned into the coaching ranks. Ulbrich is in year No. 14 as a coach, mostly in the NFL, with a small stint in the college ranks.

The veteran coach has served as an assistant, a positional coach, a defensive coordinator, and even has served as an assistant head coach. The only piece missing from his resume is a stint as a head coach of a football program.

Following the impressive upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, head coach Robert Saleh heaped a ton of praise on Ulbrich.

“From a head coaching standpoint, I’m just going to say this for him, he checks every single box,” Saleh said.

Jets Fans Are Calling for a Glorious Reunion

When the Panthers announced an abrupt change to its coaching staff it didn’t stop at the top.

Carolina also moved on from two assistant coaches in Duce Staley and Josh McCown.

McCown was serving as the quarterbacks coach and was in the midst of his first season as an assistant coach. Prior to the start of his coaching career, McCown played 18 years in the league as both a starting and backup quarterback.

One of those stops included a stint with the Jets from 2017 through 2018. While his tenure was short, it was quite impactful according to his former teammates and coaches that worked closely with him.

The Buffalo Jet Fan argued that McCown can serve in a mentor role on the coaching staff to the next young quarterback the Jets bring in.

Matt O’Leary said the Jets “should look at” both Staley and McCown as potential upgrades to the staff.

Harrison Glaser said on X previously Twitter that he “like[s] the idea” of McCown reuniting with the Jets.