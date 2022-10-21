Jets Make Final Ruling on Jermaine Johnson in Week 7

The Elijah Moore drama has dominated the New York Jets news cycle over the past 48 hours but there’s still a game to be played in Week 7.

Head coach Robert Saleh knows better than anyone that if he doesn’t get his guys ready, and fast, Sunday’s favorable outing in Denver could quickly turn into a trap game for his young roster. The Jets have won three straight and confidence has never been higher, but how you handle success is a lot different than how you perform as an underdog in this league.

The Broncos are still a one-point favorite by the odds, but that type of line is basically admitting that they’re less likely to win on a neutral site — considering they have the home-field advantage. Having said that, this should be another grind of a game between two strong defenses, and the Jets could be missing a couple of rotational pieces in theirs.

Jermaine Johnson ‘Out’ in Week 7, Ashtyn Davis Questionable

Coach Saleh addressed the media on October 21 — the Friday morning of Week 7 — and told reporters that the Jets roster was pretty healthy outside of a few potential inactives.

It was confirmed that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson will not be ready to return against the Broncos. Saleh hinted at this earlier in the week and it now appears that the first-round edge rusher is targeting the Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots. He will be ruled out with an ankle ailment, officially.

Moore will also be inactive as the Jets attempt to get him back in the right mental state.

The third player that could miss Sunday’s game is backup safety and core special teamer, Ashtyn Davis. Saleh called him a “game-time decision” because of a hamstring injury.

Out of the 2022 rookie class, Johnson has been one of the quieter members but he’s still had a solid first-year campaign for a pass rusher when you consider the rotational role he plays. Pro Football Focus only credits him with three quarterback pressures so far, but he has been a part of two out of the Jets’ 14 team sacks.

His pass-rushing win rate (9.3%) ranks middle of the pack for the roster, outperforming DTs Sheldon Rankins and Solomon Thomas, as well as fellow rookie Micheal Clemons.

As a run defender, Johnson has been really stout in flashes with a 74.6 grade — which ranks second on the Jets’ entire defense behind Clemons — and nine defensive stops that resulted in a failure for the opposition. His tackling marks have been above average too, at 77.9. We’ll see if the rookie can retake the field in practice next week.

In other news; LT Duane Brown, WR/ST Braxton Berrios and LB Quincy Williams will play after logging limited practices throughout the week.

Broncos Update on Russell Wilson

Earlier in the week, it felt like Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson could miss Week 7 because of a hamstring injury. As the days have gone by, however, the veteran signal-caller has battled his way back into a questionable tag.

Today on October 21, Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson would likely be a game-time decision against the Jets.

The #Broncos are listing QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the #Jets. HC Nathaniel Hackett said he'll likely be a game-time decision. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2022

Known as an iron man throughout his career, Wilson rarely misses games. He did get some limited reps in this week and barring some sort of aggravation in pregame warmups, there is a growing suspicion that he’ll give it a go in Week 7.

That means any hopes for a Brett Rypien or Josh Johnson revenge game may have to be put on hold for the time being.

In the same breath, ESPN Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold noted that Wilson was “visibly impacted as he threw the ball during the open/viewing period” of practice on October 20 — so even if he suits up, the Jets might not get former Super Bowl champion’s best in this weekend.

The Broncos’ final injury report also revealed that defensive back Essang Bassey was downgraded to “out,” and safety Caden Sterns to “doubtful.” Notably, linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and guard Quinn Meinerz were all listed as questionable on Friday.