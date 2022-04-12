Jets Rumors: Phone Lines Are Open for Deebo Samuel, 49ers Trade

What once seemed like nothing more than a pipedream is suddenly building steam towards reality.

The NFL rumor mill is swirling with the possibility of a Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers trade after the latest bombshell from an insider.

With that in the air, the New York Jets are quietly lurking in the bushes.

So You’re Saying There Is a Chance?





Matt Maiocco covers the 49ers for NBC Sports Bay Area and he recently spoke about the possibility of a Samuel trade on his podcast, '49ers Talk':

Matt Maiocco covers the 49ers for NBC Sports Bay Area and he recently spoke about the possibility of a Samuel trade on his podcast, ’49ers Talk’:

“Kyle Shanahan has said that they will listen to anybody and any team that is willing to talk trade. They’re willing to trade anyone for the right price.”

He said “I doubt” that the 49ers are actively shopping him and calling other teams saying hey come get this guy but he did say, “if a team wants Deebo Samuel I mean they have San Francisco’s phone number.”

.@MaioccoNBCS said #49ers HC Kyle Shanahan will ‘listen to anyone that wants to talk trade’ in reference to availability of WR Deebo Samuel + ‘they’re willing to trade anyone for right price’ + ‘if a team wants him I mean they have SF’s phone number’ 👀 📻 49ers talk @NBCS49ers pic.twitter.com/ZSIYIDynfJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 12, 2022

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 featuring a $4.9 million cap hit.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, Samuel could command a new deal that pays him $22.4 million per season on a multi-year deal. That figure would make him the fifth highest-paid wideout in football.

However, it sure seems like Samuel is going to want even more money than that.

One of his friends posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “if it ain’t $25M a year we don’t want it.”

Samuel liked the post and commented an eyes emoji.

One of Deebo’s boys posted this pic w/ Deebo in it on IG. Caption says “if it ain’t $25M a year we don’t want it.” Deebo likes and comments 👀. pic.twitter.com/dZcVhxbtbv — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 12, 2022

Time to Pull the Trigger





If the Jets were willing to trade for Tyreek Hill, give up a bunch of high picks, and hand him a brand new contract extension that would’ve made him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, what do you think they would do for Samuel?

No staff knows him better than the combination of Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur.

While Samuel doesn’t have the same resume that Hill does, he brings versatility, youth, and the staff knows him incredibly well.

If the 49ers are really willing to listen to offers, no other team can offer the same combination of assets that the Jets can.

San Francisco is seriously lacking in draft assets with their first pick not coming until No. 61 overall in the second round.

All in all, they have nine picks but the quality is lacking with six of those coming on day three of the 2022 NFL draft.

Samuel could deliver a blockbuster package of picks and cap relief with his current and future contracts coming off of the books.

While the Jets would land the No. 1 wide receiver they have been desperately searching for this offseason to help out Zach Wilson.

