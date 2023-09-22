Ex-Jets LB Bart Scott Under Fire After Cowboys Remark

After their victory over the New York Jets in Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys suffered an unfortunate injury blow as star cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice. The Cowboys have already confirmed that his 2023 season has ended.

Needless to say, losing a player of Diggs’ caliber is no different than the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers at quarterback or the Cleveland Browns being without running back Nick Chubb for the remainder of the year. Not only are these injuries potentially detrimental to the team, but they’re terrible for the NFL as a whole and of course, heartbreaking for the players themselves.

Former Jets linebacker turned ESPN analyst Bart Scott appeared to forget that on a live edition of ESPN’s First Take on September 22. uSTADIUM shared the clip on X, as did many others as the footage quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Bart Scott is catching heat for these comments on Trevon Diggs tearing his ACL. “This is a major, major blow for #Dallas. And like Stephen A always says, just wait, something bad always happens.” pic.twitter.com/kTvLCbt72f — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) September 22, 2023

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas,” Scott voiced. “And like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait, something bad always happens [with the Cowboys].”

Before the words even finished coming out of Scott’s mouth, colleague Ryan Clark shook his head in shame. “Don’t start that,” Clark repeated, and Smith even replied: “First of all, I wouldn’t do that right now in all seriousness… This is a season-ending injury, so I’m certainly not going to joke about that.”

Based on Scott’s change in demeanor, he appeared to acknowledge his off-color remark after he made it, but that realization came too little too late for observers.

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Calls Out Bart Scott as Ex-Jets LB Gets Shredded on Social Media

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons was among those who called out Scott publicly for this comment.

“Wtf ??” Parsons wrote on X. “He ole hating a** old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!”

Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!! https://t.co/nT29Slv3sA — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 22, 2023

Diggs’ teammate wasn’t the only one that took offense to Scott’s remark.

“Very distasteful to joke about Trevon Diggs’ season ending injury..” JPAFootball reacted.

“THIS IS DISGUSTING: ESPN analyst Bart Scott making a joke about Trevon Diggs season ending injury,” MLFootball weighed in. “I don’t ever like to call for anyone’s job because we’ve all got [families] to support, but this is unacceptable.”

“With all the cuts ESPN did it is beyond me how Bart Scott made the team,” another joked, and a fifth reaction described Scott as a “classless clown.”

The Cowboys fan that originally posted the clip also said: “Bart Scott joking about Trevon Diggs’ injury is insane work. Most these guys on the big networks are so bad, it’s unreal.”

Ex-Jets’ Bart Scott Responds to Cowboys’ Micah Parsons

Scott did eventually clap back at Parsons, in particular.

He stated on X: “Been called a lot of stuff in my life lame isn’t one of them. Was never joking about a injury. Was speaking of bad luck & how a SB contender loses one of their most important players in there scheme. Get out your feelings and taking the statement out of context. @MicahParson11.”

It didn’t take long for Parsons to reply. “Im not arguing with a grown a** man on Twitter !” He wrote. “You a lame, keep my brother name out your mouth ! Get a new segment cause the one you had today was trash!!”

Diggs has not involved himself in this trending topic at this time, but the Cowboys CB did relay the following message after his injury: “Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me! This is just God’s Plan. I will be back and better!🙏❤️”