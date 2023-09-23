Jets Promote Veteran After Duane Brown Injury News

After the news that veteran left tackle Duane Brown would be transferred onto the four-week injured reserve, the New York Jets made a few corresponding roster moves ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Team reporter Eric Allen relayed the transactions as veteran linebacker and plus special teamer Sam Eguavoen was promoted to the active roster for the foreseeable future in place of Brown. Interior offensive lineman Chris Glaser was also elevated off the practice squad for Week 3 with Wes Schweitzer (concussion) out, and running back Xazavian Valladay was re-signed to the practice squad in Eguavoen’s spot.

Eguavoen had already been elevated from the practice squad for Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2023 season, logging 36 special teams snaps and five defensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

Writing Was on the Wall for Jets Fans When It Comes to Duane Brown

On September 22, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told media and fans that he was not worried about Brown’s status in Week 3 despite the 38-year-old missing practice all throughout the week — but the franchise’s actions leading up to the game said otherwise.

First, they replaced a developmental offensive tackle (Ryan Swoboda) with an experienced one in Cedric Ogbuehi — who rejoined the practice squad on September 21. Ogbuehi started five games with the Jets in 2022, appearing in seven.

NYJ general manager Joe Douglas also brought back Glaser on Friday, September 22, adding even more depth to account for the injuries on the offensive line. Couple that with the fact that Brown wasn’t practicing due to a new hip injury and the writing was on the wall that Saleh was downplaying the veteran’s availability, or lack thereof.

Fans probably weren’t shocked when Brown was ruled out for the Patriots face-off, but the IR stint proves that something changed when the left tackle visited doctors this weekend. Perhaps, the hip ailment was more serious than expected, or maybe the Jets were just masking the severity of this injury from the start.

Will Jets Go for Broke or Go Conservative in Replacing Duane Brown vs. Patriots?

After the Brown news, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt dropped two potential offensive line predictions that the Jets might roll with in Week 3. One was the more conservative, expected route:

LT Mekhi Becton, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RT Billy Turner.

This first option could also feature Turner at left tackle with Becton staying put on the righthand side for now — something coaches stressed throughout the week being that Becton was practicing as the first-team RT.

The other option was more of a “go for broke” look based on draft status and potential:

LT Becton, LG Tomlinson, C McGovern, RG Joe Tippmann, RT Vera-Tucker.

Needless to say, Jets media and fans have been debating which offensive line Gang Green should utilize in front of Zach Wilson versus the Patriots all afternoon. Turner provides a decade worth of experience — and that’s probably the way Saleh will end up going when all is said and done — although Tippmann is tantalizing on paper.

The rookie second rounder is a 6-foot-6 star in the making that profiled as a plug-and-play prospect out of Wisconsin. He was also drafted as the first center off the board, so it is interesting that Rosenblatt believes he’s more likely to start out at guard, but his athletic traits make it possible.

Yes, Tippmann took snaps at both positions this summer, but his more natural role is still center. Having said that, guard could be viewed as the less impactful of the two jobs, should the rookie start and struggle out of the gates.

And with an inexperienced QB like Wilson under center, keeping McGovern on snap duties does make some sense. It’ll be interesting to see which route the Jets decide to go during a pivotal Week 3 outing against New England.