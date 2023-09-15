Jets Hosting Impromptu Tryout After New Veteran Injury

The New York Jets revealed a new injury on Friday, September 15, ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys — and it has the potential to be somewhat key.

“You’re going to see [Greg] Zuerlein on the injury report,” head coach Robert Saleh noted during his Friday press conference, adding that his ailment “happened late” this week in practice. “He won’t participate today in practice,” Saleh clarified. “He’s not ‘out’ for the game [but] he’s dealing with a groin [issue].”

Coach Saleh says T Mekhi Becton, T Duane Brown and RB Breece Hall will be full participants at practice today. K Greg Zuerlein will not practice today and his status for Sunday is up in the air. pic.twitter.com/2iQNu47v7m — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 15, 2023

“We’re 50-50 [on if Zuerlein will play in Week 2],” the Jets HC admitted after a follow up question. “Working out kickers today in the event that he can’t. It’s not serious [long-term] but serious enough to bring this game in question.”

Top Week 2 Kicker Candidates for Jets in the Event Greg Zuerlein Cannot Play vs Cowboys

Saleh referred to this injury as a “knuckleball” just before the game, rather than a “curveball,” so he didn’t exactly mince words on the importance of the veteran kicker.

“This is not a small thing,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini weighed in after the news. “In a game featuring two outstanding defenses, you have to figure points will be at a premium. If Zuerlein is out, it will impact their decision-making in plus territory.”

Despite all that, the situation is what it is, and Saleh voiced that he has faith in general manager Joe Douglas and his staff, should they need a quality fill-in at a moment’s notice.

“Joe and his staff, they’re on it,” he relayed. “[They’ll] get all these kickers in for a workout to see which one would be best available come Sunday but gotta roll with the punches.”

There are veteran kickers who are unsigned at the moment, should the Jets need one. Topping the list is a former long-time teammate of Aaron Rodgers, ex-Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby.

Robbie Gould, Ryan Succop and Randy Bullock are also free agents, which is a much more impressive list than usual at the kicker position. As the youth movement has ousted some of these stalwarts of the game in recent years, the Jets have chosen to roll with years of service and reliability at kicker.

Zuerlein represented that, and should they need it, one of the four above should do the same. Saleh did not mention which kickers the Jets are working out on Friday.

Jets RB Breece Hall Still on ‘Pitch Count’ in Week 2

Saleh also shared that running back Breece Hall will likely still be on a “pitch count” against the Cowboys.

“You just try to give him a little bit more every single week,” the Jets coach told reporters. “We’re still in the pitch count world. We gave him 11 touches last week.”

Saleh added a joke that Hall approached him for more touches when the Week 1 game went to overtime — if needed — but the head coach shut the youngster down, replying: “Well, that’s why you’re on a pitch count.”

“It’s our job to protect players from themselves sometimes cause they’re so competitive,” Saleh explained. “We’ll continue to push the envelope [with Hall] … to get [him] into football shape.”

Based on these comments, the assumption is that Hall will receive somewhere between 11 and 15 touches, if the Jets “give him a little bit more” as stated above. The rising star accumulated a ridiculous 147 scrimmage yards (13.4 yards per touch) in that small amount of work in Week 1. Needless to say, fans are anxiously awaiting Hall’s encore performance in Dallas.