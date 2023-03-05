Jets Emerge as New Leader to Sign Star QB to Contract: Insider

There is an update on the epic quarterback sweepstakes in 2023.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Sunday, March 5 that veteran free-agent quarterback Derek Carr “has a slight lean” toward joining the New York Jets in 2023.

Fowler noted that teams like the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints “remain in the conversation” however at this present moment in time Carr has the big apple on his mind.

While the #Panthers and #Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the #Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets — who are linked to Aaron Rodgers — have made an impression. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2023

Derek Carr Is Feeling a Move to the Jets

There is an argument to be made that the NFC conference overall is weaker, but it appears there is no such argument when debating roster talent.

Connor Hughes of SNY made an appearance on the Can’t-Wait Podcast at the NFL Combine and provided a bold take on the Gang Green quarterback conversation.

“It’s intoxicating to look at this roster that they have. The offensive line will be better, you got Breece Hall, you got weapons at wideout, and you have a defense that you believe is championship ready. I think the Jets are a contender in the AFC if they get Derek Carr.”

Sweet lord have mercy, @Connor_J_Hughes believes the #Jets are a contender in the AFC ‘if they get Derek Carr’ + ‘if you get Aaron Rodgers they’re a contender to win the #SuperBowl, maybe not even contender maybe favorite if you get Rodgers from 2020-21’ 😳👀 🎥 Can’t Wait Pod pic.twitter.com/Ld7F1YS1Df — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 3, 2023

Carr clearly wants the Jets and the team really likes him by all accounts.

The 31-year-old who will turn 32 before the start of the 2023 season is ready for the next chapter in his career. He spent the first nine years of his NFL journey with the Raiders, in both Oakland and Las Vegas.

During that time he didn’t have many regular season wins (63-79 record), no success in the playoffs (0-1), and very few overall accolades from the national media.

The second he steps foot in the Jets’ facilities however he would immediately become one of the most decorated quarterbacks in franchise history.

