Jets Predicted to Target ‘Athletic & Powerful’ CFB Champion

When it comes to certain analysts within the NFL Draft industry, your ears perk up and listen more than they do with others.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah is one of those guys, and he connected the New York Jets to a new left tackle that fans might like in his first official mock of 2023.

At No. 13 overall in round one, Jeremiah had Gang Green selecting the 6-foot-4 Broderick Jones, out of Georgia. “Jones is very athletic and powerful,” he wrote. “He can create movement in the run game and his ability to recover in pass pro is impressive. The Jets need to keep throwing resources at the offensive line.”

In this mock draft, Jones was the third offensive tackle taken behind Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (pick No. 7) and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. (pick No. 11).

Broderick Jones’ Scouting Report Describes High-Ceiling Prospect With Room to Grow

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has already produced a full scouting report on Jones, but here are some of the key details that he outlined.

“A former five-star recruit and borderline top-10 player in his class, Jones has the look and feel of an NFL contributor,” Cummings summarized during his introduction. “But with just one full year of starting experience, has he developed enough to be relied upon early in his inevitable NFL career?”

That lack of experience could scare some Jets fans who know the word “bust” all too well. Jones doesn’t appear to be that, however.

The strong blindside blocker protected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, helping the Bulldogs win another National Championship with relative ease over final challenger TCU. Here are the areas of his skillset that Cummings highlighted as pros:

“Strong, dense frame at 6’4″, 315 pounds.”

“Excellent combination of natural leverage and elite proportional length.”

“Phenomenal athlete… abundance of desirable physical qualities.”

“Amped-up mover, who can quickly widen and match opponents off the line in both phases.”

“Superb lateral mover.”

“Near-elite length and rotational freedom.”

“Impressive raw strength.”

Cumming did note his biggest flaws as well, voicing: “It’s not a surprise, given how young he is, but Jones still has a ways to go in terms of technique — even after a full season of reps in 2022. His footwork and hand usage are both works in progress, but leverage remains perhaps his most pressing issue… he frequently pops up too tall off the snap.”

In conclusion, Cummings admitted that Jones make “take his lumps” as a pass protector in year one, but added that “at his ceiling, he can truly be a dominant blindside blocker.”

Jets Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers Could Limit OT Options

After the Nathaniel Hackett hire at offensive coordinator, the name around New York is Aaron Rodgers and the majority of the fanbase is talking about him whether they want him or they don’t.

For those that would rather avoid a Rodgers trade, the major selling point would be the Jets keeping their first-round selection in 2023 — and potentially 2024. That means no hulking new left tackle like Jones and a possible failure to adequately address the offensive line.

O-tackle prospects don’t hang around in the draft. Most years, chances are that the game-ready ones are all gone by round two. If you go after Rodgers, you likely sacrifice the opportunity to draft a starting left tackle.

Don’t get me wrong, the Jets could always try their hand at another Max Mitchell type — a developmental blocker that dropped for some reason or another — but they really need a new guaranteed starter with Mekhi Becton nearing the end of an unimpressive and unreliable rookie contract.

Assuming the Jets balk on his fifth-year option, Becton would become a free agent in 2024.

That leaves veteran Duane Brown — who could still retire or be cut — unattached free agents George Fant and Cedric Ogbuehi, or a new addition via trade or signing. In other words, if the Jets trade for a Rodgers, the left tackle options will most likely be limited. That’s just the truth.

Now, I’m not saying don’t do it. Rodgers gives the Jets much more of a chance at a Super Bowl than any first-round OT. But that’s just the risk you run if you decide to go that route.

With Rodgers, it’s Super Bowl or bust and the long-term plan will naturally take a hit.