Jets Urged to Release Veteran Liability ‘Tomorrow’

The New York Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 and there were a lot of questions for the NYJ coaching staff after the game.

The main complaint was directed at head coach Robert Saleh, who has been dressing Joe Flacco as the backup quarterback behind Mike White ever since he decided to bench Zach Wilson. A contingent of fans has disagreed with the total exiling of the second-year QB for weeks now, but this questionable choice finally came back to bite the Jets in Buffalo.

White was drilled by Bills pass rushers repeatedly during the early portion of the game and eventually, a rib injury forced the starter from the field. His absence was brief, but it was enough to impact New York’s chances as Flacco went 1-for-3 with one passing yard and a strip-sack fumble that led to a Buffalo field goal.

After the game, fans did not forget Flacco’s performance.

Jets Fans Call for Joe Flacco’s Release After Week 14

Coach Saleh did confirm that White will retain the starting role as long as he’s healthy in Week 15, but he did not address the backup QB situation after the loss.

Fans were not so kind. NFL news site uSTADIUM led the rallying cry with a viral tweet that already has over 1.5K likes and counting. It read: “Jets should cut Joe Flacco tomorrow and have Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler active. Flacco came in and killed you. He didn’t want to play.”

Many fans agreed on social media, voicing that Flacco should either be released or inactivated in favor of Wilson or Streveler.

The preseason star would be a surprising choice if the Jets were to carry out this wish, but why not dress Wilson for games? At the very least, he brings something that Flacco doesn’t — mobility.

On a day like December 11, a mobile quarterback might have been the difference considering the weather conditions. Bills superstar Josh Allen only threw for 147 yards in the victory, but he ran for another 47 plus a touchdown.

When the Jets beat Buffalo at MetLife Stadium, Wilson also made a few key plays with his legs. Now, I’m not saying this to discredit White — who had another gutsy outing despite the weather and the pass protection — but isn’t it smart to activate a backup who offers something different from the starter? Just in case the gameplan doesn’t work?

Flacco’s greatest attributes (veteran experience and football IQ) do not outweigh all of his negatives. He’s commonly referred to as a “statue” by fans because he often holds the ball too long, and he has even less mobility than White when the pocket breaks down. His accuracy hasn’t been strong either, with a 58.7 completion percentage on the season.

Given the Jets struggles in pass protection, you cannot afford to trust in a backup like Flacco in the event that you need him. Week 14 was the prime example of that.

Quinnen Williams’ Calf Injury Does Not Appear to Be Serious

Another major storyline in Buffalo was the injury to game-wrecker defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The integral lineman did not return after a calf issue forced him off the field.

Saleh did provide an update on Williams’ injury during the postgame press conference and it appears that fans can take a deep sigh of relief. The Jets HC confirmed that it is indeed a calf ailment, not an Achilles, then stated the following.

“What I got right now [on Williams] is day-to-day,” Saleh relayed. “[The trainers] feel like he’s got a chance to make it this week [against the Detroit Lions].”

If Gang Green is going to make the playoffs, they’ll need Williams. It’s clear that he’s become the linchpin of this defense and the Jets D is currently the linchpin of the entire organization.

That makes “Big Q” very important, and hopefully his recovery is a speedy one.