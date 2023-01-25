Rex Ryan Calls on Jets Nation for All-Important Task: ‘I’m Being Dead Serious’

Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town right now in New York Jets land and former head coach Rex Ryan joined the “A-Rod” bandwagon this week.

“Can we get Aaron Rodgers to the Jets?” Ryan asked ESPN Radio’s Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg on January 23. “Forget all this [other] stuff, let’s get Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.”

The always boisterous ex-HC continued, beginning a long rant that petitioned Jets fans everywhere. “I’m working it. The Jet Nation out there, man, we gotta do something to let Aaron Rodgers know that you need to come here,” Ryan urged. “Let’s put something out there, I don’t know what it is — I’m calling on the Jet Nation. Come up with something, man, come up with something and let’s let Aaron Rodgers know how much we want him.”

Rex Ryan is calling on #Jets fans to help recruit #Packers QB @AaronRodgers12, 'come up w/ something to let him know how much we want him' + 'I'm being dead serious find out where he lives' + 'next year we'll be in that championship game'

Rex Ryan Believes Jets Fans Could Sway Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

With all this Rodgers to the Jets chatter in recent weeks, the skeptics within the fanbase are convinced that this will never actually happen — and maybe they’re right. Ryan doesn’t believe that though. He thinks New York fans have more power than they realize.

“I truly believe that the Jet fanbase needs to make it known,” he continued later in the interview with DiPietro and Rothenberg, “and I think that something like that can go a long way, man. But it’s gotta come from them, I’m being dead serious.”

“We gotta come up with something. Find out where he lives, have the damn planes drive over him with — ‘Aaron, we want you in New York’ — anything!” Ryan joked. “Man, I don’t care, wherever he moves we’ve got a little sign going up… I know our fanbase can do it. Let’s deliver it, man. Let’s get this guy thinking New York Jets and let’s go get him.”

Ryan was the last coach to get the Green & White to the playoffs and the AFC championship game, so he knows what it takes to get there. With Rodgers, he’s confident the Jets can break the streak and make it back to a conference title game.

“Then, guess what? Next year, we’ll be in that championship game,” he concluded boldly.

NFL Execs Legitimize Aaron Rodgers Trade to Jets

Rumor has it, it will cost one or two first round picks to get Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. That means the 2023 first is gone — assuming a trade occurs before the draft — and the Jets’ 2024 first could be sent packing as well.

It’s a franchise-altering move if you choose to make it, but it would also put Gang Green all-in for once, something they have not truly done in a long time. During an article with ESPN on January 24, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler legitimized the potential of this trade, revealing that certain executives around the league “can see it” happening.

“There are a lot of moving parts here, and many execs see Green Bay keeping Rodgers no matter what, but one thing is clear: Rodgers’ balloon payment, an option bonus of $58.3 million — which is guaranteed and set to be exercised between March 17 and Week 1 — must be addressed,” Fowler explained. “Prospective teams must have the cap space to absorb that. Luckily for those teams, his option bonuses over the next two years prorate through 2026, leaving cap hits of around $15.75 million this year and $32.5 million the next ($48.3 million in total).”

“New York fans are starved for steady quarterback play, and maybe GM Joe Douglas will be, too,” Fowler continued, adding a quote from an unnamed NFC coordinator: “That [Jets] receiving corps is really talented and you know the defense is good. They have pieces and are trending up. They should be desperate to get a QB in my opinion.”

During a guest spot on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers did confirm that he would be willing to rework his deal to help out the Packers or another organization that’s vying for him via trade.

“There would have to be some adjustments, for sure,” the legendary QB voiced casually about his contract. “All the other ideas about [a] trade and whatnot, that’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself.”