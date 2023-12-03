Robert Saleh Give Grim 2-Word Update on Young Jets Defender

A young New York Jets defender is likely out for the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh delivered the grim news on defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey following the 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

“Perrion is probably done,” Saleh revealed after the game. “He is dealing with a foot. That one is pretty bad, really bad.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh seemed distraught talking about the injury to DL Perrion Winfrey: ‘Perrion is probably done. He’s dealing with a foot. That one is pretty bad, really bad’ Prayers out to that young man 🙏🏾 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/1prvwVSR98 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 3, 2023

Winfrey Was a Prospect the Jets Were Very Excited About

With 3:38 remaining in the third quarter, Winfrey got hurt in a scrum during a 42-yard field goal attempt.

He received medical attention on the field but ultimately had to be carted to the locker room with a foot injury.

The NFL on Fox cameras showed him being “very emotional” as he was carted off of the field:

Perrion Winfrey was very emotional while being carted off the field pic.twitter.com/KeFA2FgxRO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Winfrey was getting his first chance with the Jets in a regular season game. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report revealed over the weekend that Winfrey was being elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the Falcons game.

The #Jets are elevating DT Perrion Winfrey to their 53-man roster for Sunday's game vs the #Falcons, sources tell @BleacherReport. New York's staff coached Winfrey – the former Oklahoma star – during the 2022 Senior Bowl, when he earned MVP with 5 tackles, 3 TFLs and 2 sacks.… pic.twitter.com/eNVg5kF5rN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 2, 2023

The Jets worked with him back in 2022 when they were coaching the Senior Bowl. Gang Green was considering selecting him during that year’s draft, but the Cleveland Browns took him instead with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round.

He only lasted his rookie season with the Browns and was cut during the summer. On November 7, the Jets added him to the team and were excited about working with him.

Jets’ Self-Inflicted Wounds Cost Them Again vs. Falcons

The Jets lost its fifth straight game on Sunday, and they followed the same script that has doomed them for much of this season.

Gang Green lost the turnover battle three to nothing, had 11 penalties for 71 yards, and failed to score a touchdown during the 60-minute contest.

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News said this was the eight straight game that the Jets have failed to score more than two touchdowns. It is also the third time in the last five games that the Jets have failed to score a single touchdown.

This was the eighth consecutive game the Jets failed to score more than two touchdowns. Also the third of the last five the Jets have failed to score a touchdown — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 3, 2023

The Jets experienced another quarterback change, but it didn’t provide the spark they were looking for.

Tim Boyle started his second straight game for the Jets and struggled to get anything going. He finished 14-of-25 for 148 passing yards and threw an interception.

With 13:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jets handed the reigns of the offense over to veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. However, it proved too little, too late.

Siemian was 5-of-13 for 66 passing yards, was sacked three times, and averaged a measly 5.1 yards per pass.

With 2:52 remaining in the game, Siemian fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by the Falcons defense. It was initially ruled an incomplete pass but after a review the play was reversed.

The Jets got one more chance after that, but they turned it over on downs and the Falcons were able to kneel out the rest of the clock.

Gang Green fell to 4-8 on the season and its fleeting playoff hopes likely expired. They may not be mathematically eliminated from contention yet, but that portion of the exam seems to be a mere formality.