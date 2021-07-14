‘Raw Footage’ of Jets Rookie Elijah Moore Breaks Internet [WATCH]

New York Jets rookie Elijah Moore knows how to capture the attention of the masses, that much is clear.

Whether it’s a casual workout with A.J. Brown in Brooklyn or an Instagram leak of an offseason practice, the wide receiver has the fans glued to his every move, and what’s not to like?

Since day one of OTAs, the second-round pick out of Ole Miss has torched the field and every player on it. Moore has made diving catches, breezed through route-running drills, caught the attention of reporters and displayed intense ambition putting in 110% when he didn’t have to.

Yesterday on July 13, 2021, the rookie was at it yet again.

Typical Elijah Moore Vacation

Below is the “raw footage” that immediately began a frenzy on social media.

As a former high school cornerback, when I watch this video I can only imagine myself trying to guard Moore and immediately tearing an MCL or breaking an ankle — like actually breaking one, not the old joke from pick-up ball.

The footwork is impeccable. The speed is dynamic. The agility and change of direction are remarkable.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Moore is not your average wide receiver, he’s extraordinary. It’s still early but this player could be really special long-term.

Moore Leads a Rookie Class Looking to Buck Jets Trend

We’ve talked about the wide-out so much this offseason that he might be the Jets player with the most preseason hype outside of quarterback Zach Wilson.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic recently named Moore as his 2021 breakout candidate for Gang Green, which is a high honor for a rookie. The Jets also have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2015 when Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker reached the plateau together.

Those were free-agent acquisitions though, this is a prospect.

There’s a difference for fans and there always will be. Something about homegrown talent is easy to fall in love with and the Jets have not had much to hang their hat on in this regard over the past decade.

Mike Maccagnan’s draft classes were horrendous and the organization has seemed wary about extending players long-term ever since the Muhammad Wilkerson debacle.

Just look at the Jamal Adams situation or the Marcus Maye saga that is currently ongoing.

I’m not saying that the Jets are at fault in either of these cases. Personally, I loved the Adams trade and have deemed it the catalyst for this franchise’s turnaround in the past. I’m just pointing out that the Green and White have become extremely cautious about extending homegrown talent.

Moore and the rest of this 2021 class are looking to buck this trend long-term. The wide-out is leading the charge, notice how he’s winning over this fanbase before ever playing a snap.

Anticipating Moore?

I still believe that Moore is a potential WR1. He reminds me of Antonio Brown in his prime but has also been compared to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill and Seattle Seahawks playmaker Tyler Lockett.

Head coach Robert Saleh has already noted that the Ole Miss product can line up anywhere on the field, so expect offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to get creative with the rookie.

I’m talking jet sweeps, bunch formations, spread offenses and more. I’m also expecting slot receiver Jamison Crowder to get snaps alongside Moore throughout the season.

This offense should be really fun to watch and I recently labeled it as the thing I’m most excited for during training camp and the preseason. Let’s fast-forward a couple of weeks, shall we?

