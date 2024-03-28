NFL Network in Hot Water After ‘Absolutely False’ Woody Johnson, Jets Report

Well, that escalated quickly.

Colleen Wolfe of the NFL Media group revealed on the “Around the NFL” podcast that “a very reliable source” told her that there was “a very heated conversation” between New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh.

Wolfe explained that this occurred during the Annual League Meeting.

“Initially, she said it occurred at the NFL’s cocktail reception Monday night at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, which hosted the NFL’s league meetings. Later in the podcast she said it was Sunday night, not Monday. She provided no other details, except to say it became ‘a little awkward'”, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said the NFL Network “could be in a little hot water” regarding this claim.

Johnson took to social media on Thursday, March 28, and vehemently denied the accuracy of the report.

“All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard,” Johnson wrote on X previously Twitter.

More Reporters Chime in on the Jets Woody-Saleh Exchange

It’s always something with the Jets.

Wolfe refused to categorize the exchange between Saleh and Johnson as an “argument” on the podcast but instead referenced it as a passionate conversation.

However, Connor Hughes of SNY completely shot down that it ever took place.

“There was no verbal argument between Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson at the NFL’s annual meeting reception. I know because I was at the party where this apparently happened, feet from Saleh & Johnson, before Johnson & Jets contingent left. Woody took them out to dinner. Checked in with a two sources at the dinner. Confirmed nothing happened there, either,” Hughes posted.

Florio shared that, “The Jets aren’t happy about it. Especially since they believe the claim is incorrect.”

“Robert Saleh’s been grilled after gut-wrenching losses on the podium with fastball after fastball these last three years. Never once has he lost his cool. He receives justified criticism for a lot, but he always keeps [his] composure publicly. [Do] you guys really think he’s gonna blow up at the owner of his team at a party filled with every GM, HC & owner in NFL … along with every reporter covering those teams,” Hughes openly asked incredulously.

Jets Have Had an Impressive Offseason According to the Owner

“I’m pretty impressed using your word,” Johnson responded to a reporter’s question about the Jets offseason to date at the Annual League Meeting. “We have been very attentive to what we need and I think we got some great players. The team is definitely better there is no question.”

Woody Johnson says he's "pretty impressed" with the Jets' offseason so far: "The team is definitely better, there's no question." pic.twitter.com/AMvbKAX231 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 25, 2024

General manager Joe Douglas deserves a lot of credit for what he has accomplished so far. The next big pivot point is the 2024 NFL draft.

Based on the work Gang Green has already accomplished, the team has maximum flexibility in the first round with the No. 10 overall pick.

What will ultimately define the 2024 campaign for the Jets is health. Adam Schefter of ESPN told Jets team reporter Eric Allen if they can stay healthy they will be a good team. If they can’t, they will struggle.