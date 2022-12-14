Jets’ Zach Wilson Breaks Silence on Inactive Stretch, Promotion to QB2

It’s been a long, weird road for New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson — from the massive highs over quality teams like Tennessee and Buffalo to the injury absences and the lowest of lows, being benched.

Now the question on most people’s minds is: Where does Wilson go from here? Whether it’s his coaches pondering that question, a Jets fan, a nonbeliever, or the young man himself — the future is a total mystery at the moment.

And honestly speaking, maybe that unknown and lack of expectations is the best thing that’s happened to Wilson since he was drafted.

Jets’ Zach Wilson Addresses Fans After QB2 Promotion

"It's Been A Good Opportunity To Improve" | Zach Wilson Media Availability

For the first time in weeks, Wilson spoke with the NYC media on December 14, being that he was promoted to the backup quarterback role ahead of Week 15.

“It’s been a good opportunity just to hone it in and try to improve,” a smiling Wilson voiced when asked about the time spent on the sidelines. “And just stay dialed in, that’s really all it was.”

A follow-up asked if anything changes now that he’ll be active on Sunday.

“Yeah, nothing should, right?” Wilson replied. “The past couple of weeks, still trying to approach it every single day like I’m the guy, [with the mentality of] how can I put myself in the best position to help the team.”

The former No. 2 overall pick has been running the scout team in practice since being scratched. He made sure to credit how valuable that experience has been, going against the talented Jets defense on a daily basis.

In terms of his promotion, Wilson admitted that he’s “obviously excited” to be dressing for a game again, but attempted to remain grounded in his response, adding that his “mindset and mentality should stay the same.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini also relayed that “the biggest thing for [Wilson] mentally was finding the fun in football [again].” The youngster showed some perspective, stating candidly: “I love this game. It definitely wasn’t lost, but I think you guys felt the frustration over some of those rough games. I love this game. I’d play this game for free, so it’s just going out there and enjoying it with the guys. And every single play just enjoying being out there, being grateful to be here and to be able to play football for a living. It’s truly an amazing job.”

Zach Wilson Still Confident in His Jets Future

In another video clip from Associated Press reporter Dennis Waszak Jr., Wilson talked about his future in New York.

Zach Wilson says he hopes to play again this season, “but that’s not up to me.” Says the last few weeks have been “a learning experience.” Asked if he thinks he’s still #Jets’ future: “I definitely believe in myself. … But you’ve got to be able to prove that.” pic.twitter.com/Be6PGzpBM1 — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 14, 2022

“I hope so, but that’s not up to me,” Wilson answered when asked if he expects to play again in 2022. “Like I said, it’s control what you can, and having that mindset each and every day of trying to attack it and get after it and try to improve.”

The BYU product was also hit with a tough question on what it’s like to watch White succeed in the same offense he was struggling in, but his response was very mature and professional.

“It’s a learning experience,” he voiced. “There [are] different ways to look at it. You can sit there and be pissed off and make excuses, or you gotta kind of flip the script and [admit] that I need to improve, I need to see what he’s doing, I need to look at it from a different perspective.”

The media also noted head coach Robert Saleh’s supposed plans to play Wilson again this season. “Do you hear that, does that encourage you, or do you block that out?” A reporter wondered.

“Yeah, I think he’s mentioned that to me before but I kind of have to have short-term memory right now,” Wilson reiterated. “My goal is to control what I can and for me, whenever that number is called — whether it’s this year or next year — I need to attack every day as if I’m trying to get better. Spend time with [my teammates], cherish those relationships and just try and improve.”

Wilson did make it clear that he “definitely believes” in himself, adding: “I have all the confidence in the world, and I think that’s how it should be, but you’ve got to be able to prove that.”